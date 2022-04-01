For-profit industry is broken, must be fixed

Watching the price range reply speech, my coronary heart sank as I confronted the alternatives for prime minister within the close to future. This man, or Peter Dutton. What hope can I dredge out of that? Bob Liddelow, Avalon The PM’s physique language through the Opposition Leader’s price range reply was a shame. Rude, petulant, disrespectful, childlike, even Trump-like, and definitely not turning into of the political chief of contemporary Australia. Stephen Wilson, Kangaroo Valley Homes expose Australian fantasy Your opinion piece relating to dwelling possession refers back to the authorities’s perception that Australia is a “home-owning democracy” and, extra particularly, that residing beneath a landlord represents a “failure of that ideal” (“Dream on: budget betrays ‘home-owning democracy”’, April 1). This is an ideal instance of the depressing cold-hearted angle of this authorities. It is saying that if you’re a renter, you’re a failure, a leaner, it’s your fault and we don’t care about you. Sink or swim. Graham Lawson, Birchgrove It shouldn’t be alright for one household to have the ability to purchase a single dwelling for greater than $60 million when

500,000 very low-income renters "will remain in rental stress" ("Trophy home sold for more than $60m", April 1). What value "home-owning democracy" certainly, as figures comparable to these expose the truth behind the parable of Australia as an egalitarian society. Anne Ring, Coogee Your editorial rightly factors out that yet one more nudge to the demand facet will do nothing to make houses inexpensive ("Budget fails to address high housing costs", March 31). It simply pushes extra individuals right into a market competing for a similar variety of homes. We want to deal with the provision facet – make extra homes obtainable to would-be owners. That contains making actual property much less engaging as an funding. That places extra homes in the marketplace to fulfill the demand and may go hand-in-hand with long-term planning as to the variety of homes required. It requires a authorities with the braveness to deal with detrimental gearing and implement plans for the longer term. Neville Turbit, Russell Lea The PM's comment that one of the best ways to assist a renter is for them to purchase a home exhibits as soon as once more how out of contact he's. It was not that way back that these with a very good and important job, comparable to a instructor, policeman, manufacturing facility employee, nurse or authorities worker, had been in a position to purchase a median-priced dwelling. His authorities's insurance policies leading to hovering home costs and low wage progress have made that rather more tough. Martin Lewis, Baulkham Hills

Last bark There could also be poodles and mongrels in our Parliament, however what George Christensen appears to have by no means grasped is that being elected as a member of Parliament is being elected to characterize the consensus of opinions of his constituency, to not use it to push particular person agendas (“‘Mongrel’ Christensen farewells Parliament”, April 1). Farewell George, you gained’t be missed. Tony Bennett, Broke Most pollies who bow out of Parliament are sometimes catapulted into high-ranking positions. As the ambassador’s job within the Philippines is stuffed, what could be discovered for somebody who was a real “mongrel” for 11 years? The ironmongery shop usually appears for blokes who put on singlets and rock politically incorrect tattoos, with out prejudice about their odd world views. Brian Thornton, Stanmore Big in coronary heart I come from an extended line of vertically challenged people (“In short, don’t just size up tall men”, April 1). As a girl, my diminutive stature has been seen as a optimistic, nonetheless, my husband laments his courting historical past as a 5′ 8″ man. Too usually he didn’t match the potential match standards – their loss. There is, in fact, no one-size-fits-all on the subject of relationships, however by any measure the boys in my household and the person in my dwelling stand head and shoulders above the large boys. Janet Argall, Dulwich Hill

Ukraine wants our assist now to make sure its survival Loading In the wake of floods, bushfire and drought it’s a moot level shaking an offended fist at nature (“Zelensky appeals to Australia for armoured vehicles and weapons”, April 1). But when belligerent forces declare battle on their neighbour, the fist is firmly clenched. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to, Australia is an island however not a nation in isolation from the machinations of world politics. Australia can elevate its sport a notch or two and supply larger quick assist to Ukraine’s survival and sovereignty. The stakes of this battle lie properly past the borders of their nation. Steve Dillon, Thirroul Vladimir Putin’s actions are far too sinister and merciless to counsel the Ukrainian President makes a compelling case for Australia’s assist (“Zelensky makes compelling case for our support”, April 1). Putin has blasted sovereignty, for which Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainians have made essentially the most poignant plea for sovereignty’s sanctity. Putin alone has made the extraordinarily compelling case for Australian assist. Graeme Tychsen, Toronto

Flood aid Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: As a child in Ballina within the Nineteen Forties I keep in mind the radio flood reviews from the Richmond and Wilson rivers, with individuals being instructed to maneuver to larger floor (“‘Traumatised’ north coast community faces long recovery’”, April 1). Awful then however 80 years on the scenario is catastrophic. The state authorities must take pressing motion to arrange the infrastructure to maneuver the Lismore CBD to larger floor. No doubt there’s Crown land to be made obtainable and authorities schemes to assist individuals purchase and rebuild. Mention of flood aid was completely absent from the price range so the Perrottet authorities must get began. The bushfire victims down south are nonetheless struggling years on. Planning for a brand new Lismore ought to begin now. Jan Aitkin, Balmain Never has it been so evident that Australia in affected by the need of good dams. Smart dams are these of the correct dimension and constructed in the correct locations to stop, or at the very least nullify, the harmful nature of main floods and totally exploit the abundance of water. Smart leaders are those that would have constructed good dams and loads of them. Never has it been so evident that Australia in affected by the need of good leaders. John Lewis, Port Macquarie

Heads within the sand Blind Freddy would let you know that local weather change is inflicting havoc on the Australian continent (“Huge surf, 100km/h winds forecast for Sydney and NSW coast”, April 1). The financial price alone is already incalculable. Meanwhile, the Morrison authorities has demonstrated no intention of bettering on the measly provisions they’ve made to fight the worsening results of burning fossil fuels. Ignoring the apparent is a betrayal of us all. Bruce Spence, Balmain Cycle hazard It is great that the northern cycle ramp design has been finalised, as Minister Rob Stokes observes, “imaginatively and sensitively” (“Bespoke cyclists’ ramp for bridge”, April 1). I hope that his division now turns to finalising the southern cycle ramp with the identical sensitivity, in order that the elevated variety of cyclists anticipated to make use of the cycleway usually are not exiting into the paths of households with younger youngsters strolling or doing drop-offs on the native Fort Street Public School. This main security threat would certainly be an April Fool’s joke on the local people if allowed to go unaddressed. Luke Lee, Pyrmont Secret trial

An official Australian authorities spokesman has declared that Australia had no confidence within the validity of a course of which is carried out in secret when referring to the Chinese authorities judicial system ("Ambassador blocked from journalist's trial in Beijing", April 1). But apparently secret trials are acceptable in Australia. Otherwise, why does the Prime Minister stick with the key trial in Canberra of Bernard Collaery? Peter Sealy, Thurgoona Desperate measure Your article factors out the interior turmoil throughout the Liberal Party over Scott Morrison's character ("Torpedoed by the enemy within", April 1). Obviously too late to vary jockeys earlier than the election, the Liberal Party could also be confronted with the true chance of a hung parliament and needing the assist of independents to type authorities. What if such independents demand, or are inspired to demand, that Morrison step down as PM? Perfect resolution for a celebration determined to carry on to energy. Michael Blissenden, Dural It actually shouldn't take a resentfully based mostly, if searingly correct, assertion from a disgruntled

departing feminine Liberal senator to persuade the voters that Morrison is “unfit to be Prime Minister”. If this reality wasn’t manifestly apparent by now then we do deserve one other three or 4 years of insipid non-leadership. Fred Jansohn, Rose Bay Your correspondent writes the downgrading Fierravanti-Wells to a decrease place on the senate poll paper is democracy in motion (Letters, April 1). Sorry to burst your bubble, however democracy is “government by the people, of the people and for the people”, not by an oligarchy of celebration ministers and powerbrokers making the choices about who electorates can elect. Local branches ought to select their candidates, not have “celebrities” helicoptered in from elsewhere. We shouldn’t have a democracy on this nation, only a pretense of 1. Shane Nunan, Finley No good playing Why decide on casinos for money-laundering when this has been rampant via all types of betting since Adam was a boy (Letters, April 1)? Why decide on pokies particularly whereas ignoring TABs, promoting of betting on TV and multi-page racing dietary supplements full with the percentages? I don’t condone playing, simply need all varieties discouraged, not solely the difficulty of the day as determined by the media. Mary Poirrier, Maddening monikers

Please cease whinging about your names (Letters, April 1). Try being a girl in Australia with my title. And don’t get me began on my initials. Randi Svensen, Wyong Over 35 years of educating my surname evoked quite a lot of questions. The solutions in no specific order: no, I’m not from France, I don’t converse French, I don’t have a speech obstacle and both the primary or second “f” is silent. Barry Ffrench, Cronulla I used to be as soon as known as Mrs Magnanimous. Of course, I forgave them. Vicky Marquis, Glebe You can think about the japesters pondering they had been being so unique through the reign of a sure American president, when after introducing myself they might chortle; “Hello, Ronnie”. Regan Pallandi, Hurlstone Park I’d be nearly as wealthy as my namesake if I had a greenback for each time I’ve been advised, “I thought you were dead/gay/divorced,” or requested, “Can you sing/dance/play the piano?” Peter Allen, Castle Cove

Eira Battaglia (Letters, March 31), I see your silent “g” and lift you a silent “z”. Alexandra Szalay, Berowra Creek More maddening monikers When I used to be rising up some moons in the past, I used to be consistently fielding questions on the place my dad and mom acquired my title, what it meant and tips on how to spell it. Now it’s morphed into Meegan, Meagan, Meaghan, Meeghan, with the Welsh little question gasping in disbelief. Megan Brock, Summer Hill Over the previous 30 years, I’ve often been launched as “Scott” however later known as “Shane”. And the variety of occasions the “s” is left off my surname is especially troubling. My center preliminary is “K” as properly. More confusion. I used to be a wicket keeper, although. Scott Warnes, Suffolk Park Loading

Try having Gavaghan as a final title. This is frequently written as Gaughan, Cavanagh, Cavaghan, Gavaganahan, Callaghan and different variations in addition to often being mispronounced. The Irish have quite a bit to reply for. Felicity Gavaghan, Cammeray I used to have horrible bother getting others to put in writing or pronounce my household title accurately. I’d get something from Whalebone , Wellborn, Welbin to a myriad of different variations till I came upon a positive hearth resolution to the issue. After giving my household title I now add “like Melbourne with a w”. It works a deal with, even abroad. Chris Welbourne, Newcastle I acquired an envelope addressed to Mrs J Bitch as soon as. It has bothered me ever since. Jaqui Fitch, Bayview I’ve misplaced monitor of the variety of occasions I’ve been requested, “are you related to Shirley?” John Temple, Vaucluse When I used to be a toddler, my surname was usually misspelt as Farrer and other people would ask me if had been associated to the “wheat man”. However, as William Farrer turned forgotten and footballers took satisfaction of place, my title could be spelt as Farah. Patricia Farrar, Concord

Registering at a French gymnasium as Laurie, my card was positioned in a pink slot. I’ve since retitled myself as Laurent. Laurie Le Claire, Epping The distinction between Sydney and Melbourne: in Sydney I say “my surname is spelt like Melbourne without the M” and get a clean look and nonetheless have to spell it in full. In Melbourne, I obtain a smile and no drawback. Eva Elbourne, Pennant Hills I assume most individuals have heard of Jesus Christ, so why do some suppose my title begins with a Ok? John Christie, Oatley I’m usually known as “Nick Westernick”. Go determine! Nick Westerink, Weetangera (ACT) As a toddler I couldn’t pronounce the letter R so my title got here out as Bawwy Wiley. I’m so glad my mom was talked out of her first selection of title Rory. Barry Riley, Woy Woy

Family ties My uncle got here to Australia in 1925 with the surname Spiegelglas. He was at all times requested tips on how to spell it. For some time he known as himself Spell. Then at some point he performed round with the title, crossed out each second letter, took out G as a result of his Christian title was George. That left Sills. Irene Sills, Coogee It is time to weigh in with the Greek perspective on names in English. Just a few examples, some courtesy of immigration officers others self- inflicted: Sophocles to Cliff, Epaminondas to Eddy, Xenophon to Frank ( it had an F sound in it heard the immigration officer ) and Kalogeropoulos to Callas. George Harris, Austinmer When my dad got here to this glorious nation in 1938, it was as Andreas Apostolopoulos. After a number of years of locals stumbling over his title and defaulting to Mr Andrew, he lastly modified it by deed ballot to Andrew Andrews. I frequently should make clear that “Yes, my middle name is the same as my surname”. Nicholas Andrew Andrews, Bellevue Hill Loading

The first arrival with my surname was Henry Turbett, a convict in 1816. As he couldn’t write, the way it was spelt trusted who wrote it down. The spelling advanced and for a number of generations it has been spelt “Turbit”. When somebody writes it down they usually get to the top and ask “One T or two?“. The answer, and it goes back to at least my grandfather, has been “Two Ts. One at each end.” Neville Turbit, Russell Lea I’m usually known as “Pascal” to which I promptly reply that I’m neither French, nor a thinker. My title is derived from the Italian phrase for Easter, and was bestowed, by my mom, in honour of her father. It undoubtedly shouldn’t be shortened to “Pas”. Pat or Patrick was a compromise within the pre-multicultural 60s and 70s, however not now. Pasquale Vartuli, Wahroonga My mom advised me this story after we emigrated from Europe in 1949. The man in entrance of us on the immigration desk, a Mr Fuchs, was advised: “Mate if you want to live here, change your name”. Welcome to Australia, Mr Fox. Piroska Walsh, Double Bay Try having a deal with like La Macchia. I’ve misplaced depend what number of occasions the title is misspelt, from the L and M being swapped to a capital C being added. As for pronunciation, I gave up, answered to something that sounded shut. Even the house between the phrases is an excessive amount of of an issue for some, notably authorities departments. Trevor La Macchia, Eastwood My grandson is Rodaidh, Gaelic spelling and pronunciation of Roddy which stumps everybody besides a number of Scots. My sister-in-law is Mhairi – once more Gaelic and pronounced Vari. Both names result in horrible confusion when being known as for appointments (Rodade, Rodide?). Makes my son Rurik very commonplace. Ann MacKenzie, Naremburn

Don’t speak to me about pronunciation of names. I’m of Italian parentage and I’m named after my grandfather. Italian conference locations the Christian title final on official paperwork. So on my beginning certificates, my first title, pronounced Mi-ke-le, is definitely my second title and vice versa. When somebody calls asking for Michelle I both inform them they’ve the improper quantity or she shouldn’t be right here. To confuse issues additional, my dad and mom anglicised my second title, which is admittedly my first title. When I obtain correspondence addressed to “Steven” I simply lose it. Michele Stefano Iacono, Rosebery My dad needed to clarify the spelling of his first title for 30 years earlier than I used to be born. Why then would he give it to me? He got here from Scotland as a toddler and in his Gaelic bible our title seems as the interpretation for John. To make sure the wrestle continues for receptionists, I gave it as a second title to my son and he in flip has carried out the identical for his. Eoin Johnston, Alstonville What’s in a reputation? I’ve at all times launched myself as Michael. Why then do individuals I’ve simply met determine to name me Mick or Mike? I don’t name them Bobby or Jen or Jim or Katie. Michael McFadyen , Kareela Try having a maiden title like Box. Was that Fox? or Cox? And the jokes from teenage boys had been additionally to be borne. Marriage gave me the title of one among my favorite poets. Blessings. Genevieve Milton, Newtown

Loading While residing within the Middle East a pleasant younger man was having bother with my title – each elements of it. In frustration I mentioned “like Harry Potter”. A lightbulb second adopted and I turned Mrs Harry Potter. Vivienne Potter, Gowrie (ACT) I doubt there’s anyone with even the only of names who has not accounted bizarre spellings or pronunciation. Take it from me, it’s higher simply to roll with it. But I did take exception to the lady who, over quite a lot of years’ acquaintance, insisted on calling me Bev. Elisabeth Goodsall, Wahroonga My title shouldn’t be Billy – and I’ve no reference to any pirate captain. But for over 70 years others have been confused! Brian Kidd, Mt. Waverley (Vic) My mom’s title is Valmai and through the years she has usually been known as Balmain by mistake. Once she rang a pal and acquired on to their six-year-old son who took a message. The footy season had simply begun and he advised his mom that Parramatta had known as. It took some time for her pal to make the connection. Stephanie King, Woolwich

Try having the surname David. Not your first title, your final title. How do you spell that? Davis? Davies? No, simply D A V I D. Oh, David? That’s the one. And I assumed it could be so easy, my maiden title being Baas. No one may spell that, both. Mia David, Wollongong My surname is pronounced the identical as you’ll a swimsuit of armour but a majority of individuals appear to suppose it needs to be pronounced because the French amour which admittedly provides a sure je ne sais quoi to my surname, however completely unjustified in actuality. Phil Armour, Yass Having a typical title has its personal disadvantages. Just a few examples: within the Nineteen Eighties, working in a financial institution, there have been eight Susans within the one division and we even made it into Column 8. On my first day in a brand new job 15 years in the past I used to be advised that, as they already had a Sue and a Susan within the workplace, I’d be known as Susie, a reputation I had by no means used. In highschool I shared the identical first and final title with one other woman in my 12 months. Imagine the confusion that induced. Susan Sawyer, St Ives I don’t know what all of the fuss has been about this previous week. In all my lengthy lifetime of 90 years I can’t keep in mind anybody having bother saying my title.

Clive Williams, Lavender Bay Postscript

“With all that’s going on in the news, one could easily get the impression that these Monty Python lyrics are perceptive: ’And pray that there’s intelligent life somewhere out in space/ ’Cause there’s bugger-all down here on Earth’,” wrote Robert Ballinger of Pymble. This week, many felt that they had much more motive to sing alongside to Monty Python’s Galaxy Song this week. Correspondents had been unanimous of their criticism of the Coalition’s price range, describing it as extra of a re-election speech, pitched at successful votes fairly than bettering individuals’s lives – an “ask not what you can do for your country, but what you can do for your party” second. Kristina Vingis at Church Point helpfully prompt that at price range time, the Coalition shouldn’t resort “to bribes and promises” to have one other likelihood to do what they need to have already carried out. “Just stand at the podium and list your achievements, then tick off a few new ones for the next four years. That would get my vote,” she wrote. Letter writers had been impressed by Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells’ criticism of her boss and under no circumstances impressed by the assist proven to Scott Morrison by a former prime minister. “The PM must be in deep, deep trouble for John Howard to come to his defence,” wrote David Gordon of Cranebrook. Under the circumstances, it was no shock we acquired tons of of letters a few a lot cheerier topic. It appears everybody has a narrative to inform about their title, even these with supposedly straightforward to spell surnames like Smith or White. We’ve added some additional title letters on-line for people who want a bit extra gentle aid. Grab a cup of tea and revel in. Pat Stringa, Letters editor