For Rhea Kapoor, This Dessert Is A “Hug Of Cream Silk And Strawberries”

When it involves meals decisions, movie producer and entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor has a style of her personal. With a watch for particulars, she does not miss the chance to understand if one thing is ready with a number of love and care. She lately praised her buddy and Chef Pooja Dhingra on her Instagram Stories. Why, you ask? Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of a mouth-watering cake from Pooja’s patisserie and stated it is sort of a “hug of cream silk and strawberries”.

“Pooja Dhingra. This strawberry cake is sort of a hug of cream silk and strawberries,” Rhea Kapoor wrote on the picture. Take a glance:

If the filmmaker’s post made you miss the wonderful strawberry cakes, you can easily bake them at home. There are various types of strawberry cakes such as chocolate strawberry cake, strawberry shortcake and strawberry amaranth cupcakes,

Let’s come back to Rhea Kapoor and her delectable tastes in food and drinks. Not just for herself, the foodie also organizes feasts for her friends.

For Christmas, she planned a get-together for family and friends at her place and offered a sneak-peek into the menu, spread diligently on a table. There were chicken pieces drizzled in spicy sauce, next to a bowl of red-sauce pasta with basil leaves sprinkled on top, spicy curries and crunchy snacks.

Later, in January this year, she shared another Instagram update that featured an indulgent resolution for a dark day — a cup of sizzling chocolate and hand-made biscuits by Pooja Dhingra. “”Hot chocolate and poojie made boss biscuits are the answer to a wet day,” Rhea had stated again then.

