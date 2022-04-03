For Serbia’s Vučić, the big challenge comes after election day

Press play to hearken to this text

BELGRADE — There’s no suspense over who will win Serbian elections on Sunday — President Aleksandar Vučić will triumph as soon as once more. But one massive query hangs over the Balkan nation: Can Vučić keep on pleasant phrases with each Moscow and the EU following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Polling exhibits Vučić and his conservative Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) dozens of share factors forward of their rivals because the nation holds presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections on the identical day.

Vučić has been the dominant political determine in Serbia for the previous decade. During that point, he has been more and more accused of autocratic rule, boosted by government-friendly mass media shops and widespread cronyism.

But whereas his mastery of the home political scene is near absolute, Vučić finds himself in a particularly uncomfortable place on the worldwide stage resulting from Russia’s warfare in Ukraine.

Throughout his time in energy, Vučić has maintained shut ties with each the EU and Russia, shifting his loyalties between the 2 every time he noticed a chance to extract higher advantages and assist for Serbia.

Now he’s beneath strain to select a aspect.

After initially staying silent on the Ukraine disaster, Belgrade finally backed a U.N. decision condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion however it has refused to affix in Western sanctions towards the Kremlin.

The EU has made clear that it expects membership candidates, comparable to Serbia, to observe its line on sanctions and overseas coverage extra typically.

How Vučić navigates this geopolitical panorama would be the defining problem of his upcoming time period.

Outsiders usually mistake Belgrade’s shut ties to Moscow as proof of a permanent Russophilia amongst Serbia’s political class and wider society. But the reality is way extra pragmatic: Serbia is nearly completely depending on Russian gasoline, which it will get at a particular low worth. Ardent pro-Russians are a vocal minority who obtain disproportionate media protection.

This is mirrored in a study launched earlier this week by Belgrade-based polling company Demostat.

Asked whether or not Serbia ought to aspect with Russia or the EU on the Ukraine disaster, 50 % of respondents stated the nation ought to stay impartial, even when such a stance had been to incur sanctions and items shortages on a scale just like these skilled through the Balkan wars of the Nineteen Nineties. Just 21 and 13 % backed Russia or Europe respectively.

Demostat’s lead researcher, Srećko Mihailović, stated this desire for neutrality displays a deeply-rooted, long-term pattern going again to Yugoslavia’s management of the non-aligned motion through the Cold War.

“The concept of neutrality and bloc non-alignment endures in the minds of Serbian citizens regardless of everything that has happened in the meantime,” stated Mihailović. “A significant number have always backed neutrality regardless of the consequences.”

Some analysts have recommended that pro-Russia sentiment among the many common inhabitants is basically the results of rabidly pro-Kremlin media protection in government-friendly tabloids, TV stations and different media shops.

If that’s true, such sentiment may in principle be lowered if the federal government ordered its media channels to begin sending a distinct message.

But whether or not Vučić would really need to absolutely embrace the EU and the West stays very a lot an open query.

Brussels may take a look at his willingness in a few methods — by providing Serbia higher incentives to progress in its long-running EU membership talks and by offering assist to wean the nation off of its power dependency on Russia.

Earlier this month, the EU took steps on the latter entrance by providing Western Balkan states the chance to affix its voluntary joint purchases of liquified pure gasoline.

On the political entrance, a extra life like prospect of EU membership would give Vučić a optimistic narrative to promote to his voters. And it could possibly be an enormous win for the bloc if it locks a key nation in its neighborhood into its camp.

“I think it’s in the interests of the EU to play things in a smart way and make sure that Serbia is anchored to the EU,” stated Tena Prelec, a analysis affiliate on the Department of Politics and International Relations on the University of Oxford who specializes within the Western Balkans.

“The carrots need to be bigger than the sticks, the positive messaging needs to come first and it needs to reach out to the Serbian population,” Prelec stated.

However, Prelec added, the bloc additionally wanted to be clear with would-be members that it’s going to not flip a blind eye in the event that they fail to satisfy key democratic requirements.

“There also needs to be a signal that EU enlargement is there for those who comply and not for those who don’t — clear rewards and punishment — which we haven’t had for a long time,” Prelec stated.