For some in the Gaza Strip, summer tastes like a baby watermelon cooked over flames

Unripe watermelons are cooked over flames are a summer season delicacy obtainable just for a short while. The dish is made within the southern a part of Gaza, historically related to Bedouin desert tradition.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

What does summer season tastes like all over the world? Watermelon for lots of us. In the Gaza Strip, there’s a watermelon delicacy that NPR’s Daniel Estrin wished to strive, so he did, and he despatched us this postcard.

DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: There’s an aura of intrigue surrounding this dish. I visited a household that cooks it on a fireplace subsequent to their home.

It is nighttime. And, oh, my gosh, there may be this plate of little tiny…

MOHAMMED QUDAIH: Ajer.

ESTRIN: …Ajer – little child unripe watermelons. It’s made just for a short while in summer season within the southern a part of Gaza, historically related to Bedouin desert tradition. Palestinians from round Gaza take discipline journeys right here to see the way it’s carried out. So did meals legend Anthony Bourdain. And we took our personal pilgrimage. Mohammed Qudaih is tending the hearth and speaks by means of an interpreter.

QUDAIH: (Through interpreter) It’s really like presenting the simplicity of, like, having some veggies. It’s fairly easy. And to make it for a delicacy.

ESTRIN: This vegetarian dish goes by many names – fatet ajer, laseema, qursa – however the principle ingredient is tiny little watermelons concerning the measurement of oranges grown within the sandy soil and picked early earlier than they flip candy and pink.

Wow. You simply cracked open that child watermelon together with your naked palms like a karate chop. It smells like a pumpkin. It’s utterly white.

You roast them complete over an open hearth together with eggplants, then wash off the charcoaled outsides to get to the fleshy insides.

OK. What’s occurring over right here on this facet of the home? We’ve bought an infinite, monumental clay pot utterly filled with scorching peppers, tomatoes, garlic, cucumber, dehydrated sheep milk. And they’re grinding all of that right into a pulp.

The flesh of these child watermelons are being thrown into that mush. This dish takes a village, from the little youngsters to a dozen male cousins and neighbors. Family elder Yousef Qudaih sits in his plastic chair, carrying an embroidered grey robe and a Nike baseball hat.

YOUSEF QUDAIH: I wish to let you know about our land earlier than, how the land is pure.

ESTRIN: This dish reminds him of the previous days when individuals subsided off the pure bounty of the land, earlier than fashionable diets introduced diabetes, earlier than a brand new street was paved proper right here by means of his open discipline, earlier than Gaza grew to become crowded, squeezed into tight borders.

QUDAIH: The individuals coming, coming, coming.

ESTRIN: The inhabitants is rising.

QUDAIH: It’s – we lose the land.

ESTRIN: Meanwhile, the hearth has died down. I can see the Big Dipper. And now he is overlaying the dough with the embers. The final step – baking flat spherical bread, then tearing it up into the veggie mush with a wholesome pour of olive oil. And then we seize spoons and circle round a big dish.

It’s pretty. It’s like a giant, chunky mixture of bana ganoush, slightly spicy kick and that watery, form of juicy feeling of that child watermelon.

It was solely once we left that I realized that the 20 unripe watermelons that they’d simply roasted for us have been the final of their homegrown inventory. They’ve been saving them for an important day. Daniel Estrin, NPR News, Khan Younis within the Gaza Strip.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our web site terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for additional data.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This textual content will not be in its closing kind and could also be up to date or revised sooner or later. Accuracy and availability could differ. The authoritative document of NPR’s programming is the audio document.