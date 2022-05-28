For the good of the game

UEFA generates income by organising world-class males’s and girls’s membership and nationwide group competitions, together with the EURO, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

In all, 98% of UEFA’s income comes from these elite competitions, which then funds the Women’s EURO and Champions League, the European Under-21 Championship, the lads’s and girls’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships, the Youth League, the lads’s and girls’s Futsal EUROs, the Futsal Champions League, the Under-19 Futsal Championship and the Regions’ Cup.

UEFA’s overheads are stored to a minimal to maximise funding in soccer, with simply 2.3% of web income spent on governing bills. From 2020 to 2024, UEFA will make investments greater than €1bn in soccer growth tasks throughout Europe.

Where does UEFA’s income go?

Over two-thirds of UEFA’s web income is distributed to the 200-plus groups collaborating within the males’s membership competitions – funds additionally go to golf equipment eradicated within the qualifying rounds, and to non-participating golf equipment to spend money on younger gamers.

UEFA additionally rewards associations whose nationwide groups participate within the males’s and girls’s EUROs, European qualifiers and Nations League.

Profits particularly from the lads’s EURO fund UEFA’s HatTrick programme, which offers associations with, on common, €195m every season to spend money on soccer growth tasks, from the grassroots to the elite sport. By 2024, HatTrick could have channelled a cumulative €2.6bn into European soccer.

In addition, UEFA helps associations to develop all features of soccer. That consists of constructing stadiums and coaching services, rising the ladies’s sport, operating coach and referee programs, nurturing younger expertise, strengthening governance, tackling discrimination and kick-starting social duty initiatives.

And, above all, giving each European the possibility to take pleasure in soccer.