For the traveller seeking somewhere new, Kazakhstan’s far more than ‘very nice’.

Most of us have barely been in a position to go anyplace for 2 years, so maybe it’s time to enterprise a bit additional than normal and check out someplace new. Nick Powell has been taking a look at how Kazakhstan provides a visit with a distinction.

After two years when a worldwide pandemic made worldwide tourism virtually inconceivable, the sector is bouncing again. Many travellers are searching for a special type of journey, to someplace additional away than normal, with an actual sense of journey.

Kazakhstan actually matches that invoice because it’s an enormous nation with a wealthy historical past and lots for foreigners to find for themselves. Until now tourism has solely been a really small a part of the financial system however efforts to draw extra guests had been properly underway when coronavirus struck.

But the work to enhance services and infrastructure has continued, leaving the nation properly positioned to draw extra vacationers than ever earlier than. It is now comfortably attainable to mix a go to to Kazakhstan’s extraordinary purpose-built capital metropolis of Nur-Sultan with a visit to historical Turkestan on the Silk Road.

It’s a journey that takes you from the putting fashionable structure of the capital to the magnificent mausoleum of the twelfth century poet and thinker Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, constructed on the orders of Tamerlane the Great, who had defeated the Golden Horde.

The newly-built Turkestan airport means the flight from Nur-Sultan takes lower than two hours, crossing the Great Steppe the place the Kazakhs lived their historically nomadic lives till the 20 th century.

After visiting the mausoleum, you go past the town partitions into the rabat, the place a nomadic village has been created. If need to take a more in-depth have a look at what you noticed from the air, a ‘flying theatre’ provides a high-speed digital tour of Kazakhstan led by a falcon, the nomads’ companion on their journeys.

Both the cutting-edge modernity and the wealthy traditions of Kazakhstan are a world away from the comedian fantasy of the 2 ‘Borat’ movies. The first movie horrified many Kazakhs, even when the actual targets had been Americans solely too eager to imagine within the bigoted anti-hero.

By the time of the second movie, audiences had been in on the joke and Kazakh tourism determined to grab the advertising and marketing alternative. Social media movies highlighted numerous points of interest and borrowed Borat’s catchphrase ‘very nice’.

Repurposed like that, it’s a phrase that neatly underplays the magnificence of what’s on provide in Kazakhstan. More individuals will quickly get to see for themselves a rustic the place the person within the film by no means set foot.

