For UConn, a Rougher Path Than Usual Still Leads to the Final Four

By many measures, that the Huskies made it to Bridgeport in any respect, a lot much less its regional last, was a testomony to their depth and expertise. To Geno Auriemma, UConn’s coach since 1985, it was a elementary notion.

“We’re in this game a lot because we have really good players that come to UConn and they understand that if you come to Connecticut, the expectations are incredibly high, the bar is set very, very high,” Auriemma mentioned on Sunday. He added: “I’d like to say you have a choice, but I don’t think you have a choice if you come and play there. You’d better get yourself into this game.”

Easier mentioned than accomplished.

UConn’s beginning lineup was cyclical this season, a consequence of two-thirds of the roster lacking a minimum of two video games with accidents or diseases. The Huskies have employed 11 completely different setups this season, and their longest streak with a constant lineup was six video games.

Bueckers, a sophomore guard who earned National Player of the Year honors final season, was absent for almost three months and required surgical procedure to restore a December knee damage. Fudd, a freshman who has been a star for UConn behind the 3-point arc, missed 11 video games due to a foot damage. Aubrey Griffin, a junior who was a dependable reservist in her first two seasons however finally had again surgical procedure, didn’t play in any respect. And so on.

The season’s first loss got here in November, a pummeling within the Bahamas by South Carolina, the nationwide match’s high total seed. A visit to Atlanta a number of weeks later went awry when the Huskies misplaced by 13 factors to an unranked Georgia Tech, which went on to lose within the first spherical of the N.C.A.A. match. A recreation towards Louisville, one of many sport’s greatest groups and a No. 1 seed, became a loss. Coronavirus points at UConn led to the cancellations of Big East matchups towards Georgetown and Villanova. A street journey to Oregon, additionally unranked, yielded one other 13-point defeat, and in February, a loss to Villanova ended UConn’s 169-game successful streak towards convention opponents within the common season and league tournaments.