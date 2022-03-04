For Ukraine’s envoy to Germany, a bittersweet vindication

BERLIN — As Ukrainian leaders struggled to search out widespread floor with Russia’s Vladimir Putin lately, Andrij Melnyk confronted a diplomatic problem no much less daunting: successful over the Germans.

It didn’t go nicely. Melnyk, whose tireless advocacy for Ukraine put him in direct battle with Germany’s highly effective vitality foyer, rapidly turned a diplomatic pariah — till final week, that’s.

During a particular session of the Bundestag on Sunday following Russia’s brutal invasion of his nation, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany acquired a standing ovation from a number of the similar individuals who simply days earlier had refused to satisfy with him and dismissed him as a Nervensäge (actually a “nerve saw”).

“It was a strange moment,” Melnyk mentioned earlier this week in an interview in his Berlin workplace. “I hadn’t expected it.”

Melnyk’s unlikely journey from persona non grata to the toast of the city within the house of some days says as a lot about Berlin’s long-lasting refusal to acknowledge that it had misjudged Putin because it does concerning the ambassador’s perseverance. By exposing the institutional torpor that seized Germany’s overseas coverage institution throughout the years of former Chancellor Angela Merkel and its slavish devotion to “dialogue” within the absence of progress, his expertise additionally raises a extra elementary query for the West: Is Germany a dependable ally?

That query is high of thoughts within the wake of Berlin’s stunning reversal final week to successfully abandon a long time of German overseas coverage orthodoxy by agreeing not solely to assist arm Ukrainian forces and wean Germany off Russian gasoline, however to set up a €100 billion fund to modernize its navy, a longstanding demand by the U.S. and different allies that was fortunately ignored for years.

And the German public — which as lately as late January strongly opposed sending weapons to Ukraine, whereas additionally advocating the operation of the controversial Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gasoline pipeline — has additionally finished a fast U-turn, in line with a raft of latest polling data printed Thursday.

While the shock of Putin’s newest struggle would possibly clarify Germany’s sudden change of coronary heart, it hardly marks the Russian chief’s solely use of indiscriminate drive lately.

When Melnyk arrived as his nation’s ambassador to Germany in late 2014, Russia had already annexed Crimea and unleashed a struggle within the Donbas area of japanese Ukraine. His major mission in Berlin on the time was to safe German assist for arms shipments to assist Ukraine tackle the Russians.

He hit a brick wall.

Berlin had one other agenda that concerned embracing Russia to safe Germany’s long-term vitality wants. The plan, which entailed the development of a second Baltic pipeline that got here to be referred to as Nord Stream 2, had been championed by a number of of the nation’s greatest companies, ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and far of the political institution.

‘A real shock’

Despite Germany’s assist for worldwide sanctions on Russia within the wake of the downing of Malaysian airliner MH-17 with practically 300 passengers on board, Merkel remained satisfied that partaking with Moscow was the one method to change Putin’s habits. With Nord Stream 2, Germany might each serve its long-term vitality wants and present Russia that it wasn’t afraid to extend its dependence on Moscow, a step many in Berlin believed would construct belief.

“That was a real shock, perhaps the biggest in my seven years as ambassador here,” Melnyk mentioned. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Melnyk had issue even getting senior officers to satisfy with him in order that he might make his case.

After Merkel in 2015 negotiated the second Minsk settlement, which was alleged to convey peace to Ukraine, the ambassador created a stir in Berlin with a radio interview wherein he questioned whether or not the Russians would honor the deal.

“We’ve seen too often that all the deals Russia signs turn out to be little more than scraps of paper,” he said.

The similar day, Melnyk acquired a name from Merkel’s chief overseas coverage aide urging him “in the name of the chancellor” to be extra optimistic. The German overseas workplace additionally registered its dismay.

The ambassador turned out to be spot on, however that didn’t assist his case. Neither Merkel nor some other officers — except for then-President Joachim Gauck, a fellow renegade with whom Melnyk developed an in depth relationship — would even meet with him.

But he refused to be cowed. If official Berlin was going to disregard him, Melnyk, 46, would take his case to the media as an alternative. Speaking flawless German with a Ukrainian lilt, he emerged as his nation’s most vocal advocate in Germany.

But there have been penalties.

German officers in Berlin launched a whispering marketing campaign in opposition to Melnyk, claiming he was grandstanding for his house viewers within the hopes of securing a outstanding political place. A profession diplomat, who hails from the western metropolis of Lviv, Melnyk denied the assertions.

It was inevitable, although, that his relentless public assaults on Germany’s endorsement of Nord Stream 2 and criticism of Berlin for not serving to Ukraine defend itself would increase the ire of highly effective forces.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Schröder’s former right-hand man, was Merkel’s overseas minister within the years after Melnyk arrived. In a gathering with Ukraine’s then-President Petro Poroshenko, Steinmeier complained concerning the ambassador, in line with individuals aware of the matter. Years later, after changing into German president, the workplace he nonetheless holds, Steinmeier complained once more, this time to present Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv caught with Melnyk anyway. (Steinmeier’s workplace didn’t reply to a request for remark for this text.)

‘Drop in the bucket’

In the weeks main as much as Russia’s invasion, Melnyk’s pleas reached a fever pitch. Ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s go to to Kyiv final month, the ambassador warned that “he won’t be received with much enthusiasm if he arrives empty-handed.”

He dismissed Germany’s donation of 5,000 helmets for the Ukrainian navy as a “drop in the bucket.”

Nils Schmid, an MP from Scholz’s Social Democrats, summed up the view of many within the German political institution: “As Ukraine’s representative he has our full solidarity, but many found his comments in recent weeks to be inappropriate.”

After a Russian admiral was caught on tape in January, for instance, saying that “Crimea is lost and isn’t coming back” (an assertion that runs counter to Germany’s official stance), Melnyk retorted that the feedback recalled the classification of his countrymen as “subhuman” by the Nazis.

Despite such tensions, Melnyk does have his allies. One is Robert Habeck, Germany’s Green economic system minister and vice chancellor. Last 12 months, Habeck approached Melnyk in an effort to raised perceive the battle in Ukraine within the run-up to Germany’s normal election. Habeck subsequently visited the entrance strains of the battle in japanese Ukraine and returned satisfied that Germany ought to ship defensive weapons, a controversial stance inside his personal get together.

Last Saturday, after the governing coalition had agreed to vary course and ship weapons, Habeck was the primary to tell Melnyk.

“I was so relieved,” the ambassador mentioned.

But Melnyk has made clear he has no intention of firming down his bluntness, regardless of his current vindication and the ovation from the Bundestag.

In a tv dialogue a number of days after the Russian invasion started, Melnyk, who has household caught in Kyiv, confronted off with Michael Roth, the Social Democrat who chairs the German parliament’s overseas relations committee.

The German was additionally amongst those that till final week had opposed sending arms to Ukraine.

Asked by the moderator if Germany bore some accountability for Ukraine’s disaster, Roth was defiant.

“I find this blame game difficult,” he mentioned. “I don’t at all share your criticism that we were too slow.”

Roth went on to say that he had been “fighting for years” for Ukraine to change into an official candidate for EU membership, however that it was unrealistic to anticipate fast-track membership.

Melnyk countered that Roth had by no means publicly expressed his assist for Kyiv’s EU aspirations and argued that now was the time to make a daring political assertion in assist of Ukrainian membership.

“The Germans are going to regret that they are once again the last ones to agree,” he declared.

Hans von der Burchard contributed.