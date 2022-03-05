For Warnie: Saints achieve club-first on emotional day

It’s been a giant week for the Saints, with the opening of the Danny Frawley Centre and passing of ‘St Kilda man’ Shane Warne. Nick Dal Santo reveals the way it impressed them to a club-first.

St Kilda AFLW coach Nick Dal Santo revealed that he used late cricket icon Shane Warne as inspiration for his facet earlier than their nine-point win towards Geelong on Saturday.

Warne suddenly and tragically died on Friday of a suspected coronary heart assault aged simply 52.

The best leg-spinner in cricket historical past was a staunch Saints supporter, and even performed a number of video games for his or her under-19 facet again within the late 80s.

The unveiling of the Danny Frawley Centre at their non secular residence of Moorabbin additionally passed off in the course of the week and Saturday’s sport marked the Saints’ official return to the bottom following its improvement.

It was for all of these causes that the build-up to the assembly with the Cats was an emotional one for St Kilda’s girls.

“It’s been a big week for the footy club (with) the Danny Frawley Centre getting opened on Tuesday and the opportunity to come back on the resurfaced RSEA Park,” Dal Santo mentioned post-match.

“And then the passing of a St Kilda man and a guy that played some games here as a youngster in Shane Warne.

“To the girls’ credit we’ve parked moments of this week and reflected on it, even talking about Warney briefly before the game about the way that he lived his life and the person that he is, but more the passion of this football club and the connection and the sense of belonging.”

Dal Santo was more than happy along with his facet’s means to discover a technique to win regardless of a “not ideal” last 10 minutes which noticed the Cats pepper their purpose face, however fail to seize the lead.

After dropping the primary seven video games of the season, the Saints have now gained back-to-back video games for the primary time and Dal Santo was proud of their progress forward of their final-round assembly with premiership contenders Adelaide subsequent week.

“It feels like the season went pretty quick in the end,” he mentioned.

“Before you know it we’ve got one game left.”

Geelong coach Daniel Lowther couldn’t disguise his disappointment following his workforce’s goalless efficiency, saying they had been “taking two steps forward, and three steps back” of their improvement.

When a reporter framed the sport as a “tough day at the office” in his post-match press convention, Lowther responded: “There’s probably other words you could use for tough, that’s how I feel at the moment.

“It was a really ordinary game from us.

“We can’t let the last quarter fool anybody in regards to the inflation of statistics in our favour because St Kilda were trying to defend the game and win the game.

“It would’ve helped if we took our opportunities.

“We were pretty poor again.”

Cats, Saints make historical past in record-breaking day

St Kilda notched a membership first, successful its second sport in a row for the primary time within the AFLW, holding off a late cost by Geelong to win by 9 factors.

The Cats turned the sixth workforce in AFLW historical past to go goalless for a sport and had been left to rue abysmal set shot goalkicking within the second half.

Footy returned to Moorabbin and, fittingly, St Kilda’s gamers wore black armbands and flags flew at half-mast following the passing of Shane Warne, who as soon as referred to as the bottom residence in his Saints reserves enjoying days.

Following a minute’s silence, St Kilda had the higher of the primary minutes of play, however blustery situations favouring Geelong made scoring laborious.

The Cats wrestled momentum again however had been wayward in entrance of purpose, and the Saints made them pay with simply seconds left within the quarter, due to a Kate Shierlaw purpose.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd was dominant within the center for St Kilda within the first time period and had a game-high 4 clearances.

Caitlin Greiser seemed ominous within the first quarter, and it didn’t take her lengthy to make her mark on the sport within the second time period, marking on the lead and changing a set shot from quick vary.

It was the one purpose of the quarter because the Cats managed to carry off the Saints, who dominated inside-50s 11-2.

With Geelong’s prime ball-winner Amy McDonald down on her ordinary output, Nina Morrison lifted the Cats and had 11 disposals and 241m gained at halftime.

St Kilda’s defence was put beneath the pump within the third quarter because the Cats stole momentum and owned subject place.

But they had been left to rue sub-par goalkicking, with Chloe Scheer and Claudia Gunjaca lacking easy pictures from simply 20m out.

Geelong had all of the alternatives within the final quarter to steal the win, however a determined St Kilda defence held up when it mattered most.

The Saints’ desperation was summed up by Nat Exon, who ran again with the flight of the ball to crash a pack of three Geelong gamers, to interrupt up what would’ve been an uncontested mark 50m from purpose.

Midfield masterclass

St Kilda led by 14-points at halftime, and it was largely due to the midfield present placed on by Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

The AFLW’s finest clearance participant, Kiara Bowers, averages 6.8 per sport this season, however such was Lucas-Rodd’s dominance the 25-year-old had seven on the predominant break.

She additionally had 14 disposals, three tackles and a staggering 288m gained.

Lucas-Rodd completed with 22 disposals, 12 clearances, 10 tackles and 377m gained.

Look to the long run

With finals out of the equation for each groups, there was a watch to the long run.

Georgie Prespakis is hotly tipped to win the Rising Star award and was robust within the clinches for the Cats once more.

She had 16 disposals, 4 tackles and two clearances.

Darcy Guttridge has been within the AFLW system for 5 seasons now after beginning life as a Magpie, but it surely was her most prolific sport as a Saint.

The 22-year-old had 12 disposals, three tackles and two clearances.

Clawless Cats

Geelong’s incapability to kick objectives reared its ugly head once more.

The Cats had been stored goalless for his or her first time in AFLW historical past and have had 5 goalless halves and 18 goalless quarters this season.

It additionally means they’ve did not kick a purpose for the final six quarters of footy.

Scoreboard

SAINTS 1.2 2.5 2.6 2.6 18

CATS 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.9 9

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST Saints: Lucas-Rodd, Jakobsson, Phillips, White, Guttridge. Cats: Morrison, Gardiner, M.McMahon, Prespakis.

GOALS Saints: Shierlaw, Greiser. Cats: nil.

INJURIES Saints: nil. Cats: nil.

RSEA Park

THE VOTES

3 T. Lucas-Rodd (STK)

2 B. Jakobsson (STK)

1 C. Phillips (STK)

Dogs preserve finals flame flickering

The Western Bulldogs are holding on to a slight likelihood of sneaking into the highest six and enjoying finals.

Last week’s loss to the sixth-placed Collingwood was a large blow for the Bulldogs.

But they bounced again with a stable 10-goal win over West Coast at Optus Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Dogs gained each quarter to complete with a ten.8 (68) to 1.2 (8) victory, kicking seven objectives to 1 after halftime.

The consequence leaves the Dogs simply two factors behind the Magpies on the ladder.

However, Collingwood can shut the gate on the problem from the Dogs with a win over Adelaide on Sunday.

If they lose to the Crows although, the ultimate spot within the finals will come right down to the ultimate spherical of the home-and-away season. Collingwood would then have to both beat Richmond to substantiate its place within the finals sequence, or depend on Brisbane beating the Bulldogs.

A TRIBUTE TO ROD MARSH

With Australia mourning the lack of a two cricket greats, the Bulldogs paid tribute to Rod Marsh by sporting black armbands.

The emotion of the lack of Marsh clearly sparked one thing in cricketer-tuned-footballer Kristy Lamb.

After studying of the lack of Marsh, the previous Melbourne Renegade tweeted a photograph of the previous keeper, with the message, “my heart breaks and my thoughts are with Ros, Paul, Dan and Jamie. Sending lots of love and support to you”.

Lamb was terrific towards the Eagles, ending with 20 possessions, 5 clearances, eight inside-50 entries and a purpose.

She offered a particular second within the third quarter when she kicked that purpose and paid tribute to Marsh with a gesture to the sky.

Elle Blackburn had 23 possessions, whereas Brooke Lochland had 15 and kicked three objectives.

EAGLES’ NIGHTMARE RUN CONTINUES

The finish of the season can’t come rapidly sufficient for West Coast.

Saturday’s sport was the fourth in a row the Eagles failed to attain within the opening quarter; and sixth for the season.

In their 9 video games this season, West Coast has managed just one first-quarter purpose, which got here in Round 3 towards prime facet Adelaide.

The Eagles additionally did not hit the scoreboard within the second time period towards the Bulldogs. Last week, of their 74-point loss to Brisbane, was the one different time this season the Eagles had not troubled the scorers by halftime.

But in 4 of 9 video games, they’ve failed to attain a purpose by the principle break.

Emma Swanson was once more the Eagles’ finest on Saturday, with 21 possessions and 7 tackles, whereas Evangeline Gooch, with 22 touches, was additionally superb

Dana Hooker, who has loved a terrific season, could possibly be completed for 2022, having left the bottom with a ought to harm within the second time period.

LAST OF THE LOT

The loss nearly confirms the Eagles will end backside of the desk, with just one win, a two-point consequence over St Kilda on February 8.

They have one sport remaining, towards North Melbourne at Arden St on Saturday.

West Coast would want to win that to have any likelihood of sneaking above the Saints after they claimed their second win of the season, beating Geelong on Saturday.

If the Eagles can handle a win over the Roos, then the ultimate order may come right down to share, if the Saints fail to recover from to Adelaide on Sunday.

Scoreboard

WEST COAST 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.2 (8)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.1 3.5 6.7 10.8 (68)

ELBOROUGH’S BEST

Eagles: Swanson, Gooch, Lewis, Laurie, Bullas.

Bulldogs: Lamb, Lynch, Brown, Lochland, Pritchard, Blackburn.

GOALS

Eagles: Bullas.

Bulldogs: Lochland 3; Morris-Dalton 2, Toogood 2; Cranston, Lamb, Berry.

INJURIES

Eagles: Hooker (shoulder). Bulldogs: Nil.

VENUE: Optus Stadium

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

BRAD ELBOROUGH’S VOTES

3. Ok. Lamb (WB)

2. Ok. Lynch (WB)

1. E. Brown (WB)

Pearce, Dees obliterate decimated Dockers

The final time a Melbourne workforce performed at Optus Stadium, it claimed a historic AFL premiership win, ending a 57-year drought.

On Saturday, on the similar venue, the Demons took a large step in the direction of successful their first AFLW title.

They cemented a top-two end on the ladder with a large 88-point win over an under-strength Fremantle.

After conceding the primary purpose of the sport, the Demons kicked the subsequent 14 objectives to arrange the three.1 (19) to 16.11 (107) victory.

Melbourne turned the primary AFLW workforce to succeed in 100 factors in a sport and now holds the document for the most important ever rating and largest ever win.

The third time period was their most spectacular, after they kicked 7.1 to nil and turned a 34-point halftime lead right into a 77-point benefit.

AFL coach in ready, Daisy Pearce added three of her 5 objectives (the primary Melbourne AFLW participant to kick greater than 4 in a single sport) in that time period and performed a hand in a few others.

Melbourne’s earlier highest rating was 11.4 (70), additionally kicked towards the Dockers, in Round 7 of the 2017 season.

UPS AND DOWNS

Melbourne has now gained three consecutive video games towards top-six groups, having overwhelmed North Melbourne by 10 factors final week and Brisbane by three factors the spherical earlier than that.

They took full benefit of the Dockers lacking personnel, including 34.5 share factors.

The Demons can now nonetheless leapfrog prime facet Adelaide within the last spherical and end prime of the desk.

The win means they’ll’t drop decrease than second, no matter the results of their conflict with Carlton at Casey Fields subsequent Saturday.

In full distinction to Melbourne, the Dockers’ season is on the slide and they should regroup rapidly.

With their share drop (66.7 factors) they fell from third to fifth on Saturday and will keep there whatever the consequence between North Melbourne and Brisbane on Sunday.

They have additionally misplaced three of their previous 4 video games, all towards sides that the Dockers are more likely to meet within the finals – Norths, Adelaide and now Melbourne.

Fremantle’s home-and-away season finishes at residence subsequent Sunday towards the Gold Coast Suns.

A FORWARD FORCE

While Pearce stole the present in Melbourne’s assault, Tayla Harris stored her wonderful season alive, kicking three objectives.

She now has 18 objectives for the season, greater than any AFLW participant in a single season. She is having fun with a run of 5 video games in a row hitting the scoreboard a number of occasions.

Harris has now kicked at the least two objectives in a sport seven occasions this season.

I’M HERE, COACH

Fremantle would hope to be nearer to full energy by the point finals begin.

Due to security protocols, they misplaced Ebony Antonio, Kara Antonio and Emma O’Driscoll simply earlier than this sport. Gabby O’Sullivan and Amy Franklin had been already sidelined for a similar cause.

Maggie MacLachlan made her debut after having joined the Dockers earlier than the 2021 season, whereas Ann McMahon returned for her first sport since Round 5.

The Dockers had been so wanting personnel that they wanted to name on WAFLW top-up participant Mikayla Western, who made the three-hour drive from Margaret River in WA’s south earlier than the sport and solely arrived at Optus Stadium quarter-hour earlier than the opening bounce.

Western has not even skilled with the Dockers because the pre-season.

The Dockers additionally misplaced Matilda Sergeant midway via the opening time period with a head knock.

It is one other set-back for Sergeant, who was enjoying her first sport again at AFLW degree since she suffered an analogous blow within the Dockers win over the Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval on February 1.

Scoreboard

FREMANTLE 1.0 1.1 1.1 3.1 (19)

MELBOURNE 3.0 6.5 13.6 16.11 (107)

ELBOROUGH’S BEST

Dockers: Miller, East, Cain.

Demons: D Pearce, Mithen, Hore, L Pearce, Hanks, Harris.

GOALS

Dockers: Miller, Tuhakaraina, Maclachlan.

Demons: D Pearce 5; Harris 3, Hore 3; Paxman 2; Bannan, Sherriff, Scott.

INJURIES

Dockers: Sergeant (head knock). Demons: Nil.

VENUE Optus Stadium

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

BRAD ELBOROUGH’S VOTES

3. D. Pearce (Melb)

2. L. Mithen (Melb)

1. Ok. Hore (Melb)

Best quarter of AFLW season simply sufficient for Tigers

Richmond’s first quarter barrage proved the distinction at Giants Stadium, regardless of a late cost by GWS within the Round 9 AFLW conflict on Saturday.

The Tigers kicked 5.2 to only one behind within the opening time period, offering the buffer that didn’t appear like being breached till 40-year-old Irish ahead Cora Staunton produced three last quarter objectives to create loads of nerves.

The Giants outscored the guests within the last three phrases, to peg again the benefit, but it surely was Richmond who held on by eight factors, 46-38.

“That was far from a dead rubber, that was an intense game of footy played by two teams seriously playing for pride,” mentioned Fox commentator Ben Waterworth.

Richmond was led by the cross-code tremendous star Monique Conti, whereas midfielder Rebecca Beeson was a whole standout for the Giants in her second match again from harm with 31 disposals – 20 handballs and 11 kicks.

The 22-year-old Conti is true within the thick of most key statistics this season and once more recorded huge numbers – 11 kicks and 15 handballs. Teammate Sarah Hosking had 23 disposals.

Richmond’s first quarter was their finest ever opening time period rating of their quick three-year AFLW historical past and the most effective by any facet this season.

The rain that deluged NSW and Sydney in the course of the week abated for Saturday’s conflict performed beneath sunny skies as Richmond posted their third win of the season.

But respective losses for each the Giants and Richmond final week dashed any distant finals probabilities both facet had with now one spherical remaining.

The Giants did not see their ahead 50 till the ultimate minutes of the primary time period however restricted the Tigers to only one behind within the second quarter. The lack of hardworking Alyce Parker, with concussion, for your complete second half actually harm.

Wakefield makes long-awaited return

Key ahead Courtney Wakefield’s return ended a six-week harm absence and she or he made a right away impression in a outstanding one-sided first quarter.

The 34-year-old mom of two, from the border city Gol Gol, returned from a shoulder harm on Saturday and kicked the primary purpose of the Tigers’ opening-quarter onslaught that arrange the win.

Her presence created a twin risk up entrance with captain Katie Brennan, notably early.

Brennan extending her streak to fifteen straight matches with at the least one purpose, after booting two majors.

Parker out for season

Giants star midfielder Alyce Parker left the sector late within the second quarter and was subsequently dominated out with concussion, ending her season prematurely.

With GWS out of the finals race, and only one match remaining within the common season, beneath AFL protocols concussed gamers are unable to return for a compulsory 12 days after the incident.

It marks an unlucky finish to 32 straight matches since her AFLW debut for an emotional 21-year-old at three-quarter time.

Scoreboard

GWS GIANTS 0.1 2.2 2.2 6.2 38

RICHMOND 5.2 5.3 7.3 7.4 46

GAVIN’S BEST

Giants: Barr, Beeson, Eva, Dalton, Lister.

Tigers: Brennan, Conti, S.Hosking, Shevlin, Wakefield.

GOALS

Giants (Staunton 3, Pease, Privitelli, Stack)

Tigers (Brennan 2, Bernardi Kiely, Lavey, Shevlin, Wakefield)

INJURIES

Parker (concussion)

D’Arcy (abdomen)

Hosking (reduce to her eye)

THE VOTES

3. Beeson

2. Conti

1. S. Hosking

