Forbes Contributor: White Supremacy to Blame for Will Smith Controversy

Forbes contributor Maia Niguel Hoskin has written that white supremacy is responsible for the controversy over Sunday evening’s altercation on the Oscars in Hollywood, when actor Will Smith hit comic Chris Rock for joking about Smith’s spouse. Both males are black.

Hoskin, who focuses on “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” for the publication, wrote an article on Monday titled “While Talking About Will Smith’s Behavior, Don’t Forget To Also Talk About The System That Helped Create It. She mentioned:

[P]erhaps the bigger query that ought to be requested is why Blacks in Hollywood have routinely been anticipated to smile and bear embarrassment and degradation with out expressing any discontent or danger being seen as offended? Furthermore, why is it permissible for a Black lady’s well being situation to be made content material for a number of low-cost laughs at an award present and the way will this incident overshadow the laborious work of Will Packer, the Black man who produced the award present together with an all-Black workforce for the primary time in historical past. … Some argue that whereas violence ought to by no means be condoned, maybe there’s house to carry empathy for a person who works in an trade that promotes stepin and fetchit politics and asks for Blacks and different folks of colour to smile and bear experiences of embarrassment and degradation or danger being labeled as offended or aggressive. … Some argue that this isn’t about Will Smith and Chris Rock being Black or Will Smith “setting Black people back.” This is a couple of a lot bigger systemic concern rooted in white supremacist tradition designed to police the habits of Blacks amongst the who’s who in Hollywood and past. Respectability politics counsel that fairness and truthful remedy require that Black folks — each inside and outdoors of Hollywood — conduct ourselves in a fashion deemed acceptable to whites. Furthermore, expressing any emotion aside from complacence, apathy, or agreeance straight violates these norms, disqualifying Black folks from receiving the identical equitable remedy that whites take pleasure in as a birthright. And sadly, there’s a massive group of Blacks who’ve internalized this poisonous messaging.

Hoskin didn’t point out that the goal of the violent assault, Chris Rock, can also be black.

