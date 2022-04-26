Force’s Kyle Godwin headed to France

Western Force vice-captain Kyle Godwin will depart the membership on the finish of the Super Rugby Pacific season to hitch French Top 14 facet Lyon.

Godwin rose by means of the ranks of the Future Force Foundation Academy to make his Super debut as a 19-year-old in 2012.

He has since gone on to notch 100 Super appearances, 76 of which have been for the Force.

Godwin moved to the Brumbies for a two-year stint on the finish of 2016 after which frolicked in Ireland earlier than rejoining the Force in 2020.

The 29-year-old, who notched his one and solely Test for the Wallabies in 2016, mentioned it was a troublesome resolution to depart his hometown membership.

“I left no stone unturned in my decision-making process and have ruminated over it for a considerable amount of time,” Godwin mentioned.

“It is the right time in my career for a new experience and to take on a new challenge.

“I’ve cherished each minute on the Force. They have given me the chance to stay out my childhood desires and nurtured me all through my complete profession, which I’m eternally grateful for.

“The club is moving in an exciting direction with an abundance of young homegrown talent rising through the ranks and I know the future is bright for the Force.”

The Force are at present clinging to eighth spot with a 2-6 file, they usually face the ladder-leading Blues (8-1) at HBF Park on Friday night time.