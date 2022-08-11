Ford, DTE Energy Announce Plan To Increase Solar Power In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Today is as a lot about innovation as it’s sustainability and ensuring that Michigan is on the forefront of the way forward for the automotive trade.

Through its MIGreenPower program, DTE Energy will add 650 megawatts of latest photo voltaic power in Michigan for Ford, which is able to improve the entire quantity of put in photo voltaic by almost 70% within the state.

“Our agreement with DTE will mean that soon all the Ford electricity in the state of Michigan that powers all these huge plants, all of our powertrain plants throughout the state will now be attributed to clean sources of energy,” mentioned Jim Farley, CEO of Ford. “By 2025, every single Ford vehicle manufacturing plant in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electrons.”

Ford officers say advancing the corporate’s progress in the direction of carbon neutrality will even create jobs and tax income, whereas serving to the surroundings.

“As the state’s largest producer and investor in renewable energy, we know we have a role to play in a broader effort to decarbonize our state’s economy,” mentioned DTE Energy CEO Jerry Norcia. “And the type of partnership that we’ve established with Ford Motor Company is going to accelerate our journey.”

For extra data on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please go to www.migreenpower.com.

