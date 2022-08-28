Ford Escort driven by Princess Diana fetches whopping $764,000 at auction

A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 automobile used and pushed by Princess Diana within the Nineteen Eighties has been offered for 650,000 kilos or $764,000 at an public sale on Saturday, simply days earlier than her twenty fifth demise anniversary. Before the sale of the black Ford Escort on the Silverstone Auctions, there was “fierce bidding”. The UK-based purchaser, whose title has not been disclosed, paid a 12.5% purchaser’s premium on high of the promoting worth, in keeping with the basic automobile public sale home.

The late British Royal was identified for driving the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 round Chelsea and Kensington in London, generally with Prince William sitting in a particular automobile seat within the again. Diana typically favored driving herself round, which meant her bodyguard was relegated to the passenger seat.

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988 and has been a number of occasions photographed with it outdoors boutique outlets in Chelsea and eating places in Kensington. In reality, she died in a high-speed automobile crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are getting ready to mark 1 / 4 century since her demise.

While the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 was sometimes manufactured in white, Diana bought it in black to make it stand out. Ford additionally added particular options for her safety corresponding to a second rear-view mirror for the safety officer. It even had a grille from the usual mannequin Escort to hide its added energy and worth. The automobile pushed by Diana has clocked solely beneath 25,000 miles on it.

Though the Ford Escort was not a luxurious car, it was one of many UK’s best-selling automobiles, though the RS Turbo was out of attain of many much less rich Escort drivers.

Last yr, one other Ford Escort used and pushed by Diana was offered at public sale for 52,000 kilos or $61,100.

