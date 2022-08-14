Ford issues recall for nearly 65,000 Maverick trucks over side air bag issue

While Ford Maverick is a hot-selling pick-up truck from the producer, it has been hit with a serious recall impacting 64,974 autos constructed between February 3 and July 9 of this yr. The affected models are geared up with facet curtain air baggage that will not deploy correctly, as per a report by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This leads of violation of federal laws and results in security considerations for occupants.

At current, the automaker isn’t conscious of any accidents or accidents associated to the difficulty however the recalled Mavericks shall be geared up with new facet curtain air bag modules that function a distinct design. The firm will start notifying homeowners of affected autos by way of emails from September 22 and the repairs shall be made at no additional price to them.

The air bag problem in Maverick vans was first delivered to the corporate’s discover when NHTSA’s Office of Vehicle Safety Compliance contacted Ford on June 29 relating to outcomes from a compliance audit involving ejection mitigation necessities. The outcomes confirmed that the air bag “displacement outcomes for the entrance decrease main goal was 111.9 mm (4.4 inches), which exceeds the federal regulation of 100 mm (3.9 inches).”

This was in distinction to Ford’s certification testing from December 2020, which indicated a displacement of between 82.5 and 88.4 mm (3.2 and three.5 inches). Ford then analyzed the NHTSA check information and in contrast it to its personal outcomes, however at that time it wasn’t ready to determine a purpose for the variations. In July, Ford performed a check with “new, present batch facet curtain air baggage from the [Hermosillo] meeting plant” and came upon that these too exceeded federal limits.

After this, the corporate issued an order to cease cargo of order at its plant and on August 1, it determined to problem a recall for the affected Maverick choose up vans.

