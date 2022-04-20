Ford Motor stops accepting orders for all 2022 Mustang Mach-E models

Ford has talked about that resulting from excessive demand, the present mannequin yr of Mustang Mach-E is not accessible for retail order.

Ford Motor has stopped accepting orders for all 2022 Mustang Mach-E fashions, simply six weeks after it closed order books for the electrical automobile’s two hottest trim ranges. The carmaker has been promoting the 2022 Mustang Mach-E in Select, GT, Premium, and California Route 1 trims, and initially stopped orders for the Premium and California Route 1 variants.

On its web site, the carmaker talked about, “Due to excessive demand, the present mannequin yr is not accessible for retail order. Limited stock could also be accessible at chosen sellers. Contact your seller for extra data.” The carmaker is clearly specializing in the 2023 mannequin yr of the Mustang Mach=E in the mean time. However, there are not any particulars accessible as of now in regards to the updates that can be included within the new mannequin yr.

To make up for the lull in gross sales, Ford is trying to enhance manufacturing of the Mustang Mach-E shifting ahead. In December final yr, the corporate’s CEO Jim Farley mentioned the carmaker was struggling to maintain up with “unbelievable demand” for the EV and plans to construct 200,000 items through the 2023 calendar yr, nearly triple the variety of Mach-Es that had been in-built 2021.

Meanwhile, Ford is readying the F-150 Lightning for its official launch on April 26. Recently, Ford’s Vice President of Global EV Programs, Darren Palmer, hinted that the mannequin may include a number of tips up its sleeve. In a Linkedin put up, Palmer confirmed a video of a racing recreation being performed on the dashboard of the F-150 Lightning.

This implies that the F-150 Lightning pickup can be launched with a handful of mini-games, which could be performed when the truck is in parking mode and occupants have a while to kill. By including video games to its dashboard as a supply of leisure, Ford is following Tesla’s lead.

