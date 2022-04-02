Ford recalls more than 7 lakh vehicles in US over software, fire-risk issues

Ford issued a recall of seven,37,000 automobiles over an element that would develop an oil leak and a software program error that would result in an impediment within the braking mechanism.

Ford has recalled 3,45,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport automobiles that include 1.5-litre engines as there’s a threat of creating a crack within the engine oil separator which may result in an oil leak. This can probably trigger a hearth. Along with this, the automaker Ford can be calling again 3,91,836 automobiles that embody 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 automobiles as a result of a towed trailer geared up with an electrical or electric-over hydraulic brake system may not brake.

According to a report by Reuters, sellers will replace the built-in trailer brake management module software program. It additionally talked about that Ford has 67 reviews of improper perform probably associated to the problem, nonetheless, no reviews of crashes or accidents have been reported but. associated to the recall.

A earlier report has said that Ford had issued a recall of 1,57, 306 F-150 pickup vans over a difficulty of defective windshield wiper situation. The automaker had knowledgeable the affected pickup vans belong to the 2021 batch. Ford had assured to alter to exchange the defective windshield wiper motor of those vans. It additionally mentioned it is going to notify the house owners of affected automobiles by 17 April 2022. The windshield wipers of those automobiles will probably be inspected and changed freed from value.

