Ford Reports Sales Down 17% In First Quarter

(CBS DETROIT) — Ford says gross sales dropped greater than 17% within the first quarter of the 12 months.

Erich Merkle Ford U.S. gross sales analyst told Detroit Free Press that chip shortages are nonetheless creating challenges for the corporate and the auto indsutry.

READ MORE: Detroit City Council Approves Revised Recreational Marijuana Ordinance

Despite the drop, the automaker is remaining optimistic and says drivers are nonetheless keen to buy automobiles. The firm studies a file 88,000 retail orders in March.

READ MORE: GLWA Announces Improvements To Regional System Ahead Of Wet Weather Season In SE Michigan

Meanwhile, Toyota and General Motors additionally reported gross sales dropping through the first three months of 2022.

MORE NEWS: Event Organizer Raising Money To Give Oxford Students An Extravagant Prom

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.