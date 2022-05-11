Ford Sells Shares In EV Maker Rivian For $214 million

Ford Motor Co bought eight million shares of electric-car maker Rivian Automotive Inc for $214 million, or $26.80 apiece, the U.S. automaker mentioned in a submitting on Tuesday.

Ford now holds almost 94 million shares, or a ten.5% stake, and continues to be the fourth-largest shareholder within the Irvine, California-based firm, in keeping with Refinitiv knowledge.

Rivian is struggling in a aggressive market, together with competitors from Ford’s F-150 Lightning electrical pickup truck, whereas a provide chain disaster is limiting manufacturing at its crops.

The electric-car maker earlier slashed its deliberate 2022 manufacturing in half to 25,000 autos.

Ford’s promoting value of $26.8 per share on May 9 got here in decrease than Rivian’s shut of $28.79 on Friday.

Rivian shares have dropped almost 21% since CNBC reported the sale over the weekend.

T.Rowe Price Associates is the most important shareholder within the electrical automotive maker with an 18.2% stake, adopted by Amazon.com Inc’s 17.7% stake.

Amazon.com posted a 59% stoop in its first-quarter working revenue, largely damage by its investments within the carmaker.

The U.S. retail big, which can also be certainly one of Rivian’s key prospects, expects to obtain 100,000 supply vans by 2024.

A markdown within the worth of Ford’s stake in Rivian led to its first-quarter web lack of $3.1 billion.

Rivian and Ford didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

