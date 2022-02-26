Ford to pause production of F-150 pickup truck in Kansas due to chip crisis

Ford introduced that it’s going to halt the manufacturing of its F-150 pickup truck at its Kansas City meeting manufacturing facility for every week due to the continuing world semiconductor scarcity. The automaker’s manufacturing facility located in Dearborn, Michigan, nonetheless, will proceed to operate as it’s.

The F-150 pickup truck is one in every of Ford’s top-selling fashions together with different massive utility autos and vans.

It contributes a big chunk of revenue to the automaker’s world gross sales. Earlier this month, Ford had said it transfer to pause a few of its meeting crops within the week of February 14 as a result of chip disaster.

Earlier this month, the US-based automaker introduced its fourth-quarter gross sales that stood low as per the corporate’s expectations. It attributed the poor gross sales to the availability chain points whereas a number of firm executives shared a number of the model’s suppliers weren’t capable of ship objects as a result of outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Ford’s revenue stood at $12,3 billion within the final quarter and that determine acquired a big push from an $8.2 billion accounting achieve from the automaker’s funding in EV maker Rivian. It shared it’s anticipating full-year pretax earnings within the present 12 months to go as much as 15 per cent to 25 per cent in comparison with final 12 months. This will vary someplace between $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

A earlier report has knowledgeable that the automaker to separate its EV enterprise from its ICE automobile enterprise within the coming days. It has been reported that Ford CEO Jim Farley desires to distinguish its electrical automobile enterprise to generate valuation like EV firm Tesla. Ford might not cut up the corporate and would possibly plan an inner rearrangement to create a separate EV unit. “We are targeted on our Ford+ plan to remodel the corporate and thrive on this new period of electrical and related autos. We haven’t any plans to spin off our battery electric-vehicle enterprise or our conventional ICE enterprise,” an e-mail despatched by Ford mentioned.

(With enter from businesses)

