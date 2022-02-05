Ford UAW Workers To Receive Average $7,377 Profit-Sharing Checks

(CBS Detroit) — Ford’s union staff can count on an enormous payday quickly as the corporate introduced they are going to obtain a profit-sharing examine a median of $7,377 — double the quantity from final yr.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the checks ought to be issued on March 10. UAW represents about 56,000 Ford staff.

READ MORE: Amazon is raising the price of annual Prime memberships to $139

“UAW Ford members worked diligently and remained dedicated to produce the finest built products in the world during a year that presented great challenges due to the pandemic and unprecedented supply chain issues. Their contributions to Ford Motor Company’s profits under such conditions are to be commended and our members should be very proud of this great accomplishment,” learn a press release from Chuck Browning UAW vice chairman of director of the Ford Department.

Browning mentioned union staff ought to count on to obtain a median of $7,377 in revenue sharing “with variation based on hours worked over the course of the year.”

READ MORE: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Opening First Michigan Restaurant In East Lansing

Ford mentioned staff eligible for revenue sharing are all everlasting full-time hourly with at the least three months of consecutive service in 2021.

The firm reversed a loss and rode some huge accounting modifications to post a $17.94 billion net profit last year, even because it battled laptop chip shortages that induced manufacturing facility slowdowns and car shortages. It expects full-year pretax earnings this yr to rise 15% to 25% over 2021 numbers, to a variety of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

MORE NEWS: Detroit House Of Comedy Opening In The District Detroit This Summer

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.