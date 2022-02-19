Ford, Volvo join EV battery recycling startup in California

Ford and Volvo collaborated with EV battery recycling startup Redwood Materials.The corporations will acquire end-of-life batteries from electrical and hybrid autos, develop processes and recuperate supplies to be used in new batteries.

Ford and Volvo Cars will associate with EV battery recycling startup Redwood Materials in California, United States. These corporations will acquire end-of-life batteries from electrical and hybrid autos, develop processes and recuperate supplies to be used in new batteries.

Redwood Materials that has been co-founded by former Tesla govt JB Straubel, shaped a partnership final 12 months with Ford to develop a “closed-loop” or round provide chain for EV batteries, from uncooked supplies to recycling.

The startup acknowledged it could work immediately with sellers and dismantlers in California to determine and recuperate end-of-life battery packs. The supplies in these packs might be recovered and recycled on the firm’s amenities in northern Nevada.

The firm reportedly mentioned it’s going to display the worth of end-of-life EV batteries and this certainly will steadily enhance these economics as volumes go up. “Ultimately, our goal is to create the best and sustainable closed-loop system that physics and chemistry will enable for end-of-life battery packs to re-enter the home provide chain,” mentioned the startup firm.

Previously, US auto majors comparable to Ford and General Motors had acknowledged the battery recycling effort is essential to be able to develop a home provide chain to fulfill the growing demand for EVs. Battery associate LG Energy Solution and GM final 12 months introduced a partnership with startup Li-Cycle to recycle battery scrap materials from Ultium Cells, the GM-LG three way partnership that’s establishing battery factories in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

Redwood Materials additionally has comparable collaborations with battery producers comparable to Panasonic in Nevada and Envision AESC in Tennessee, in addition to with Amazon. Also, Ford and Amazon are among the many traders in Redwood Materials.

