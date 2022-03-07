Fordham cops blast over Q+A dig

Radio host Ben Fordham has copped an absolute pasting after questioning the therapy of pro-Russian feedback on the ABC.

Stan Grant has taken a dig at Ben Fordham after the shock jock criticised his determination to eject a pro-Russian viewers member from Q&A final week.

Fordham mentioned Grant “lost control of his own show” when he requested the person to go away.

The veteran journalist backed each himself and his determination on the night time, calling Fordham’s jabs “disappointing”.

“I put my journalistic career up against his (Fordham’s) any day,” Grant informed The Australian.

“Whenever I’ve met Ben Fordham, he’s always been polite and friendly. I don’t know whether to take that at face value, but it’s disappointing.”

The occasion in query unfolded on final Thursday’s dwell broadcast, with the questioner echoing Russian propaganda justifying the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Believe it or not, there are a lot of Russians here and around the world that support what Putin is doing in the (sic) Ukraine – myself included,” the questioner mentioned.

After trying to deflect the query and permitting the present to maneuver on to a unique matter, Grant returned to the person, forcing him to go away in a sensational on air confrontation that left the host visibly shaken.

“Something has been bothering me … people here have been talking about family who are suffering and people who are dying. Can I just say – I’m just not comfortable with you being here. Could you please leave?” Grant mentioned.

Speaking on his 2GB speak again program on Friday morning, Fordham prompt Grant was pressured by producers to take away the person.

“Someone got in Stan’s ear, because it took him 20 minutes and then he decided Sasha had to go,” Fordham mentioned.

“It sounded to me like Stan Grant lost control of his own show.”

Grant rejected options the choice was not his personal, saying, “As if. What am I – 12?”

“It troubled me that someone in an ABC studio was saying that they supported an illegal invasion where people were dying,” Grant defined.

“People who sit there and take potshots know nothing about it. The remarks were distressing to people in the room. I wanted to have a proper discussion about the points raised, but it troubled me. We all walk out of there safe and sound, but people in Ukraine are not. You’ve got people dying right now.”

However, Fordham questioned the choice to take away the person in any respect, saying the entire concept of this system was to have “robust debate”

“Obviously, we don’t support what Russia’s doing, but I don’t think this guy … was advocating violence,” Fordham mentioned.

“He’s a Russian living in Australia and he’s standing up for his own country.”