Ford’s special Ranger ute has arrived

The Blue Oval’s newest Ranger dual-cab ute has the perfect elements of its tremendous standard Raptor model, however at a a lot cheaper price.

The Ford Ranger has been the second hottest automobile within the nation for the perfect a part of the previous decade, however a brand new one is one the best way so Ford has launched a spread of particular editions.

We take a look at out the brand new FX4 to seek out out why this dual-cab ute is a favorite of Aussie tradies and households.

VALUE

The Ford Ranger is due for imminent alternative, so Ford has cranked out particular editions to assist shift the final of the outgoing mannequin.

We’ve seen a stack of fashions spanning from the trade-ready XL Heavy Duty Special Edition to the top-end Raptor X, every with a couple of tweaks to maximise attraction. We examined the mid-level Ranger FX4 Max, a mannequin that mixes a comparatively fundamental cabin with rugged upgrades that lend improved off-road skill in addition to further floor clearance and harder appears to be like.

Priced from $65,940 plus on-road prices (about $74,000 drive-away), the FX4 Max has beefed-up suspension, new wheels with greater tyres, a sports activities bar within the tray and chunky facet steps. You additionally get a raptor-style grille, upgraded seats and intelligent auxiliary switches on the dashboard, making it simpler to suit equipment to the automobile.

COMFORT

The FX4 Max remedy consists of partial leather-based seats that look OK, however aren’t probably the most supportive chairs on the highway. Comfort is improved by premium shock absorbers from off-road specialists Fox, enhancing the Ranger’s composure on tarmac and past.

Chunky tyres bowl up extra highway noise than common rubber – a compromise many pick-up house owners are keen to make, judging by the sheer numbers of tough-looking utes and four-wheel-drives on the highway.

SAFETY

The Ranger has a good array of security gear together with six airbags, auto emergency braking and lively cruise management. More fashionable options such because the Isuzu D-Max convey extra tech, reminiscent of centre airbags between the entrance seats.

Expect the brand new Ranger to match the perfect at school later this yr.

DRIVING

The Ranger has been one of many best-driving utes in its class for the perfect a part of a decade. Running modifications to the Ranger’s suspension assist hold it on prime.

Tweaks to the entrance suspension, coupled with the Fox shocks, enhance steering precision and journey consolation.

Ford’s 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine delivers respectable punch and refinement, although we’re much less positive a few 10-speed automated transmission that sometimes struggles to decide on the appropriate gear, and delivers the odd jerky shift.

We like that it affords a style of the Ranger Raptor’s superior off-road skill with out compromising its payload or towing capability – the latter is a full tonne greater than Ford’s flagship ute.

VERDICT 4/5

Ford did an awesome job sustaining the outgoing Ranger’s attraction all through its life cycle. The FX4 Max is one in every of its greatest efforts – although we’re inclined to attend a couple of months for the brand new mannequin.

ALTERNATIVES

New Ford Ranger Wildtrak, TBC (est. $75,000 drive-away)

Set to reach mid-year, the brand new Ranger brings new toys together with a robust V6 and 12-inch touchscreen.

Toyota HiLux Rugged X, about $76,000 drive-away

Genuine equipment enhance the attraction of Australia’s favorite automobile.

Nissan Navara Warrior, about $78,000 drive-away

Like the FX4 Max, the Navara Warrior appears to be like powerful and has actual off-road skill.

FORD RANGER FX4 MAX VITALS

Price: About $74,000 drive-away

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo diesel, 157kW and 500Nm

Warranty/servicing: 5-year, u’ltd km/$2490 for five years

Safety: 6 airbags, auto emergency braking, lively cruise management, traffic-sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep help

Thirst: 8L/100km

Spare: Full-size

Cargo: 981kg payload, 3500kg towing