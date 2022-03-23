Foreign children risk languishing in Syria for decades: Charity

Children held in Syrian camps for family of suspected extremist fighters could stay caught there for one more 30 years, until the tempo of repatriations accelerates, Save the Children mentioned Wednesday.

“It will take 30 years before foreign children stuck in unsafe camps in North East Syria can return home if repatriations continue at the current rate,” it mentioned in a press release.

The charity’s name to quicken repatriations coincides with the third anniversary of the ultimate demise of ISIS’ self-proclaimed caliphate.

The huge US-backed Kurdish navy operation landed tens of 1000’s of the extremist proto-state’s residents in detention camps, together with many foreigners.

Save The Children mentioned that 18,000 Iraqi youngsters and seven,300 minors from 60 different international locations are caught within the Kurdish-run al-Hol and Roj camps, in northeastern Syria.

“The longer children are left to fester in Al-Hol and Roj, the more dangers they face,” mentioned the charity’s Syria response director, Sonia Khush.

United Nations information reveals that round 56,000 individuals reside in al-Hol, an overcrowded camp affected by murders and escape makes an attempt.

In 2021, 74 youngsters died there, together with eight who have been murdered, in line with Save the Children.

Kurdish authorities have repeatedly referred to as on overseas states to repatriate their residents however Western international locations have principally returned them in dribs and drabs, fearing a home political backlash.

“These children have done nothing wrong,” Khush mentioned. “When will leaders take responsibility and bring them home?”

