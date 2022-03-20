Foreign Minister Payne accuses Russia of committing war crimes

Another $30 million in emergency humanitarian help that may deal with defending ladies, kids, the aged and the disabled in Ukraine can also be a part of the bundle and takes humanitarian help to $65 million. The Overseas Aid Gift Deduction scheme can be amended to permit donations made to authorised organisations supporting Ukrainian refugees to be tax deductible. Australian exports of alumina and aluminium ore to Russia have additionally been banned. “Many people remain trapped in areas of escalating Russian aggression with essential services disrupted and unable to access sufficient food or water or medications,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“We know the situation in Mariupol is particularly dire. “As a government, we have consistently reiterated our absolute support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. We do so again today, and we call upon Russia to end this unprovoked illegal war, and to remove their forces from Ukraine.” Loading Russian forces have pushed deeper into Mariupol, the scene of a number of the conflict’s worst struggling and residential to about 450,000 individuals. If the port metropolis falls it might mark a serious battlefield advance for the Russians, who’re largely slowed down exterior main cities greater than three weeks into the conflict. “Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth,” Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin stated from a rubble-strewn road in a video addressed to Western leaders that was authenticated by The Associated Press.