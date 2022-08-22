Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Unveils Bust Of Mahatma Gandhi In Paraguay

S Jaishankar unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Asuncion:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay and visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from the place the South American nation’s Independence motion began greater than two centuries in the past.

Mr Jaishankar arrived in Brazil on the primary leg of his six-day go to to South America geared toward boosting general bilateral ties with the area. Jaishankar, who’s on his first-ever official go to to South America, can be visiting Paraguay and Argentina.

“Honoured to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Asuncion, Paraguay. Appreciate the Asuncion Municipality’s decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic,” he mentioned in a tweet on Sunday.

“Visited the historic Casa de la Independencia, from where Paraguay’s Independence movement started more than two centuries ago. A fitting testament to our common struggle and our growing relationship,” he mentioned.

Mr Jaishankar on Friday met envoys of Latin America and the Caribbean international locations in New Delhi, with a deal with boosting general bilateral ties. The assembly got here forward of his go to to South America.

“Pleasure to host Ambassadors in New Delhi from the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean countries- Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay,” Jaishankar had tweeted.

The go to of the External Affairs Minister is geared toward exploring new areas of cooperation within the post-pandemic period, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.