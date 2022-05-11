Foreign weapons “already at the front,” says Ukraine deputy defense minister

President Joe Biden speaks on safety help to Ukraine throughout a go to to the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility the place they manufacture Javelin anti-tank missiles on May 3, in Troy, Alabama. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Ukraine’s deputy protection minister, Hanna Maliar, says that weapons equipped to Kyiv by the US and different companions are already deployed to the entrance traces.

“Apart from the Javelins and Stingers, 155 mm American howitzers are already being used at the front,” Maliar mentioned in a briefing on Wednesday.

“We are working to accelerate the pace of aid, as this is the life of our soldiers.”

A senior US protection official instructed reporters on Tuesday that 89 of the 90 Howitzers the US agreed to offer to Ukraine have been transferred to Ukrainian possession.

Maliar mentioned that the availability of international weapons had settled right into a routine, regardless of Russian efforts to destroy transport infrastructure.

“We have already received a large number of weapons. But now we have entered the period of rhythmic supply of weapons to Ukraine,” she added.

She additionally advised that new preparations would assist Ukraine maintain an extended battle.

“A lend lease bundle is presently being thought-about. We obtain assist from the European Union and different nations,” she mentioned.

“That is, we’re coming into a brand new part of the struggle. Russia is driving itself right into a state the place it will be unable to win ‘the struggle of apparatus.’

“However, until this victory comes, we will have several difficult weeks, and maybe even months,” she mentioned.

Maliar additionally mentioned Ukrainian manufacturing traces had been being ramped up.

“We are making a strategic bet on the development of our own production. Manufacturers are already loaded with military orders to the end of the year. In addition, the Defense Ministry buys protective equipment from abroad,” she mentioned.

In the primary ten days of May, the Ukrainian armed forces had obtained greater than 34,000 physique armor vests, she mentioned.