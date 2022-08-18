Europe
Forest fires in E Algeria kill 26
At least 26 individuals have been killed in forest fires in japanese
Algeria, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud stated, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.
Beldjoud stated the current forest fires killed 24 within the
easternmost province of El Tarf and one other two within the northeastern
province of Setif.
Earlier within the day, firefighting division introduced 39 fires
have been reported in 14 provinces within the japanese a part of the nation
recognized for its lush forests.
With the assistance of air models, firefighters are nonetheless battling the
fires, native media reported.