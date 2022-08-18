At least 26 individuals have been killed in forest fires in japanese

Algeria, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud stated, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

Beldjoud stated the current forest fires killed 24 within the

easternmost province of El Tarf and one other two within the northeastern

province of Setif.

Earlier within the day, firefighting division introduced 39 fires

have been reported in 14 provinces within the japanese a part of the nation

recognized for its lush forests.

With the assistance of air models, firefighters are nonetheless battling the

fires, native media reported.