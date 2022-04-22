Forest officials in Tamil Nadu treat ill elephant found lying ‘helplessly’

A submit involving an elephant and some forest officers is tugging on the heartstrings of individuals on Twitter. A video shared with the tweet additionally showcases part of a mission that was performed by the officers to assist an sick elephant that was discovered mendacity ‘helplessly’.

Posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the tweet additional particulars how the tusker was handled. “TN forest officials and vets successfully treated a young elephant in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve found lying helplessly due to excessive parasitic worms load. She is doing well and a special team will monitor her health till recovery. Well done DFO Hasanur and Team #TNForest,” she wrote whereas posting the video. She additionally added the hashtag #elephants to conclude her share.

Take a take a look at the video that exhibits the mild large making an attempt to face up with official personnel cheering it:

TN forest officers & vets efficiently handled a younger elephant in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve discovered mendacity helplessly as a result of extreme parasitic worms load.She is doing nicely & a particular staff will monitor her well being until restoration.Well accomplished DFO Hasanur & Team #TNForest #elephants pic.twitter.com/Z8Qhn8UbWr — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 21, 2022

The video has been posted a day in the past on April 21. Since being shared, the clip has collected almost 14,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“So heartwarming to hear and see the healing and rescue work that is continually being done by the Forest service officials and personnel. Putting out information and videos relating to these humanitarian services is extremely helpful for public awareness. Thank you.” shared a Twitter consumer. “Good humanitarian attitude Mam!” posted one other. “Great effort. kudos TN forest Dept team,” wrote a 3rd.

