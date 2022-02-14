‘Forever grateful’ – Chetan Sakariya thanks former franchise Rajasthan Royals for their constant support

India’s tempo sensation Chetan Sakariya has expressed his gratitude in direction of the Rajasthan Royals who had given him a possibility to showcase his potential on the huge stage. Sakariya who was one of many gamers launched by the Royals on November 30, 2021, has been purchased by the Delhi Capitals for INR 4.2 crore on day two of the IPL 2022 mega public sale. The left-arm pacer had a base worth of INR 50 lakh coming into the two-day occasion in Bengaluru.

Thanking the 2008 winners for having him on board final season, the 23-year-old mentioned that it was not solely an enormous alternative but in addition an ideal studying curve for him. At the identical time, the rising quick bowler additionally talked about that he would perpetually be grateful to the Rajasthan-based franchise for the religion they confirmed in him. 2021 was certainly a particular 12 months for the Vartej cricketer as he additionally made his debut for India in the course of the limited-overs sequence in Sri Lanka in July.

One season of IPL with the Rajasthan Royals was an enormous alternative and studying curve: Chetan Sakariya

“One season of IPL with the Rajasthan Royals was a big opportunity and learning curve for me. I want to thank all my teammates and the support staff at RR for all that I learned from them,” Sakariya wrote on Koo.

“Forever grateful to them for the faith they showed in me. A special mention for Zubeen sir and Rommy sir for their constant support. It’s now time for a new chapter with the Delhi Capitals,” he added.

Chetan Sakariya was roped in by the inaugural version winners on the IPL 2021 mini-auction for a sum of INR 1.2 crores. He was actually spectacular with the ball in hand final season and completed with 14 wickets in 14 video games. The teen would now be anticipated to showcase a good higher efficiency for Delhi this time round.

In reality, Sakariya and one other left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed could be hoping to work in tandem by making the brand new ball do the speaking and thereby, offering some very important breakthroughs for his or her aspect early on. The fifteenth version of the marquee match is reportedly scheduled to get underway from March 27.