‘Forever in our hearts’: heartfelt goodbye to man swept over Roodeplaat Dam wall | News24

Christo Fritz and his good friend Divan Rust had been pulled near the dam wall on Saturday.

Rust managed to get to security, however Fritz’s physique was found by emergency providers on Tuesday.

A memorial for Fritz shall be held on Friday.

Christo Fritz’s accomplice and three kids clung on to the hope that he would stroll by way of the entrance door and kiss and hug them like he normally did.

But that hope was dashed when the City of Tshwane’s emergency providers found his physique on Tuesday.

Fritz’s accomplice of 9 years, Antoinette Zandberg and their three kids, lived in Onderstepoort in Pretoria.

She mentioned it was a traditional Saturday morning as she was checking out payroll for workers when Fritz informed her that he and his good friend Divan Rust had been going to check out a ship on Roodeplaat Dam.

“He greeted me and they went down to the dam. We sent each other messages and stayed in contact the whole time,” Zandberg mentioned.

At round 19:10 on Saturday, messages to Fritz went undelivered.

“I called Chris and Divan, but both did not answer. This is when I called the security where Divan lived to go look if they are at the home, but they didn’t go look.

“I referred to as once more on Sunday to ask if they’re at dwelling and the one who answered informed me ‘sure’.”

Zandberg said she then asked Rust’s family who lived nearby to go look at the home and check if they were home.

“They confirmed that they [Christo and Divan] usually are not there and that is after I grew to become nervous as a result of they weren’t at dwelling and they don’t seem to be answering their telephones.”

Zandberg said she decided to go to the dam to see if she could find the two, but she only found the bakkie they were in parked at the dam and no sight of Fritz and Rust.

“How I perceive it’s that they had been near the dam wall when the boat’s motor lower out and it did not wish to begin anymore. With the heavy rain final week, the water pushed them over the dam wall.

“Apparently Divan somehow managed to get out and swam to [the] side of the wall and managed to climb out with a broken leg. He was apparently discovered by someone, and that person called me to tell me what happened.”

The Kameeldrift group policing discussion board launched a large seek for Fritz on Sunday.

“They had people on foot patrolling, they organised helicopters and really went above and beyond to try and find him.

“The police had been on the scene on Sunday to take statements after which they left, nothing was achieved from their aspect.”

Zandberg said the Tshwane emergency services joined the search and rescue mission on Monday.

Tshwane emergency providers staff got here throughout items of a ship about 150 m from the Roodeplaat Dam. Supplied Photo: Supplied

“On Monday, a message was despatched out that he [Chris] was discovered, however then 10 minutes later they referred to as me and informed me that it is not him, it is a pig. My coronary heart sank once they informed me that they discovered him.

“I couldn’t sleep at night, and I kept hoping that they would find him. I kept hoping that he knocked on someone’s door for help.”

On Tuesday morning, Zandberg awakened with a heavy coronary heart and had a sense that this is likely to be the tip.

“As time passed by, your faith gets less. Everyone told me by day five the search will end and Tuesday was already day three.

“I informed the youngsters on Sunday that we’re on the lookout for their father and I informed them that we did not know once we will discover him.”

The family’s worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when emergency services discovered Fritz’s body.

“It was actually tough to manage and take care of every part. I simply hope that he’ll stroll by way of the doorways, however I do know that may by no means occur. He was a really protecting dad who cherished his kids dearly. He would do something for them.

“The person I used to call when I wanted to speak about everything, and anything is no longer there. Who am I going to call now? I don’t know what the future holds for us and how I will make it without him, but I have to.

“He will without end be in our hearts.”

A memorial service for Fritz shall be held on Friday.

