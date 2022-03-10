Forget about Pitso! It’s about Sundowns v Al Ahly, says veteran goalie Mweene | Sport

Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has brushed apart the homecoming of former coach Pitso Mosimane.

He says will probably be “Mamelodi Sundowns versus Al Ahly” and never the 57-year-old mentor up towards his former gamers.

Sundowns entertain the Mosimane’s fees over the weekend in a highly-anticipated conflict.

Mamelodi Sundowns will come face-to-face towards a well-recognized determine on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

He has cemented his legacy on the Brazilians, and what he achieved in his almost eight-year keep on the membership can’t be ignored.

But in September 2020, Pitso Mosimane opted to get out of his consolation zone, taking the Al Ahly gig on a profitable two-year supply.

That deal has now been prolonged, and deservedly so.

Mosimane put pen-to-paper on one other two-year deal on Wednesday morning, ending hypothesis that the membership was seeking to offload the South African.

‘Jingles’, as he’s affectionately identified, clinched the Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup and back-to-back CAF Champions League titles. He has additionally guided Al Ahly to back-to-back third place finishes on the Club World Cup.

But Saturday’s mammoth CAF Champions League Group A encounter between Sundowns and Al Ahly is not going to be about Mosimane returning to acquainted grounds, insisted veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.

“Yes, he was our coach, but at the same time, it’s not about him – it is about our teams Sundowns and Al Ahly,” mentioned the 37-year-old.

“For us, it is to go into the game and do what we have to do. At the end of the day, we all have respect for coach Pitso because a lot of us has been coached by him.

“But I’ve to say this – it’s about Sundowns and Al Ahly and never us towards coach Pitso,” he concluded.

Sundowns clawed their technique to a 1-0 win within the first spherical of the group levels, their first-ever win on Egyptian soil towards Al Ahly.

Saturday’s second spherical tie will kick-off at 15:00.