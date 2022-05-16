Forget iPhone 15, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs did not want first iPhone to have a SIM card

iPhone 15 will probably be SIM-free, nevertheless it has been revealed that Steve Jobs didn’t need the first-ever iPhone to have a SIM. Know why?

Though the primary iPhone and not using a bodily SIM card slot is anticipated to be the iPhone 15 Pro mannequin, Steve Jobs, Apple’s iconic co-founder, wished the primary iPhone to be SIM-free. Yes! The surprising revelation was made by “Father of iPod” Tony Fadell throughout the launch of Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making on the Computer History Museum. While speaking to journalist Joanna Stern, Fadell revealed that Jobs’ imaginative and prescient for the iPhone was to have a related gadget and not using a SIM card slot as he wasn’t a giant fan of the iPhone having a bodily SIM card slot. Why did Jobs not desire a SIM card within the first iPhone? He instructed Stern that Jobs “did not need one other gap in it.”

He shared that Jobs wanted Apple to use CDMA technology in the iPhone to connect to cell towers, instead of GSM. And Apple did launch a CDMA version of the iPhone 4 but the SIM tray was also there.

An iPhone without a SIM card tray is something that Apple has been dreaming for years. The tech giant does offer eSIM functionality on its iPhones but the feature is limited to a few countries.

However, it looks like Apple will actually launch the an iPhone without the physical SIM card tray, most probably, iPhone 15. The rumor suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro models might not ship with a SIM card slot have already been creating a buzz on the internet. And taking the excitement a notch higher, a tipster recently suggested that the Cupertino based tech giant might launch some iPhone 14 models without a physical SIM tray instead of iPhone 15. As reported by Macrumors, Apple has already advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.

