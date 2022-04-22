Forget the women, it’s time to save men’s sport

Where is the brilliant spark from Sydney’s seashores operating for parliament beneath the banner of “Save Men’s Sport”?

There is somebody operating to “Save Women’s Sport”, beneath the safety of a male prime minister’s so-called “captain’s pick”. (In what sport is there even such a factor as a “captain’s pick”? Mountaineering?) There is a lovely Orwellian language recreation tucked contained in the idea of a person utilizing such an unsporting notion as a “captain’s pick” to decide on a lady to avoid wasting girls’s sport on the idea that males are so a lot better at all the pieces.

“Save Women’s Sport” would possibly as simply be referred to as “Save Men’s Egos”. I checked the web site, in a low second, and I’ve by no means felt higher about being a “biological man”. Here I used to be pondering I used to be decrepit, wheezy and foggy-brained, when on the “Save Women’s Sport” web site I found that I’m, in actual fact, quicker, taller and stronger than any lady; I’ve an even bigger coronary heart and lungs; I’ve decrease physique fats and larger “explosive power”; and I’ve larger haemoglobin ranges, extra muscle and greater bones than a “biological woman”.

What likelihood does she have in opposition to me? In reality, if any man nonetheless harbours doubts of his organic superiority, all he wants to revive his outdated pep is a visit to the “Is This Fair?” part of this web site dedicated to saving girls’s sport. My dad and mom actually have been blessed to have me, with all my muscle tissue, haemoglobin, testosterone and whatnot, as a substitute of a lady.