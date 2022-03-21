Former AFL player accused of bashing two women in Northbridge carpark

Two younger moms have been savagely bashed in a Northbridge carpark, with one of many culprits alleged to be former Western Bulldogs participant Brennan Stack.

Confronting imaginative and prescient of the 10-minute assault, allegedly sparked by two automobile doorways colliding, was captured by a witness and on close by CCTV.

It reveals the 2 girls, Kia Krakouer and Tiara Cox, being punched, glassed, dragged and kicked — at occasions whereas immobile on the bottom — by two males not identified to them.

A WA Police prosecutor described the assault as “One of the most vicious and ferocious the attending officer has seen in 21 years of service”.