Former AFL player accused of bashing two women in Northbridge carpark

Two younger moms have been savagely bashed in a Northbridge carpark, with one of many culprits alleged to be former Western Bulldogs participant Brennan Stack.

Confronting imaginative and prescient of the 10-minute assault, allegedly sparked by two automobile doorways colliding, was captured by a witness and on close by CCTV.

It reveals the 2 girls, Kia Krakouer and Tiara Cox, being punched, glassed, dragged and kicked — at occasions whereas immobile on the bottom — by two males not identified to them.

A WA Police prosecutor described the assault as “One of the most vicious and ferocious the attending officer has seen in 21 years of service”.

Ms Krakouer, who was taken to hospital after the incident, mentioned the assault was cowardly.

“If I would have got hit somewhere else differently, I might not be sitting here at all,” she instructed Nine News Perth.

“I haven’t been able to stop crying, I’ve got a little boy that I’ve got to come home to and you don’t know what’s going to happen out there, it’s not safe.”

Ms Cox, struggling a black eye, mentioned she didn’t recall a lot concerning the assault.

“I don’t remember being knocked out or punched to the ground,” she mentioned.



