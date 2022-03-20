Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

A former Apple worker has been charged with defrauding the tech big out of greater than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing tools and laundering cash

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Apple worker has been charged with defrauding the tech big out of greater than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing tools and laundering cash, federal prosecutors mentioned.

Dhirendra Prasad, 52, labored for 10 years as a purchaser in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain division. A federal felony case unsealed Friday alleges that he exploited his place to defraud the corporate in a number of schemes, together with stealing components and inflicting the corporate to pay for objects and companies it by no means obtained.

A courtroom has allowed the federal authorities to grab 5 actual property properties and monetary accounts price about $5 million from Prasad, and the federal government is searching for to maintain these belongings as proceeds of crime, the U.S. Attorney’s workplace in San Jose mentioned in a information launch.

Prasad is scheduled to seem in courtroom subsequent Thursday to reply to prices of participating in a conspiracy to commit fraud, cash laundering and tax evasion. It’s unclear whether or not he has retained a lawyer. A telephone quantity listed for him was disconnected.

Two homeowners of vendor firms that did enterprise with Apple have admitted to conspiring with Prasad to commit fraud and launder cash, prosecutors mentioned.

Prasad is scheduled to make a primary look in U.S. District Court in San Jose subsequent week on Thursday. Fraud, cash laundering and tax evasion every carry most sentences of 5 to twenty years, however sentencing tips and judges’ discretion imply most individuals convicted of fraud in federal courtroom obtain lower than the utmost sentence.