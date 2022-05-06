Former assistant state attorney, sister and others to pay R4m back to Gauteng Health MEC | News24

A former assistant state lawyer and others have been ordered to pay R4m again to the Gauteng Health MEC.

A former assistant state lawyer of a Gauteng well being MEC, two others, and a personal firm had been ordered to pay again over R4 million in allegedly fraudulent medical negligence claims.

This follows an order by the Special Tribunal of the SIU, which has additionally referred the matter to the NPA for doable prosecution.

The SIU’s function is to recuperate authorities funds alleged to have been misappropriated.

A trusted former state lawyer for a Gauteng well being MEC, her sister, one other lady, and a personal firm have been ordered to pay again greater than R4 million allegedly fraudulently paid out beneath the guise of it being associated to medical negligence claims for youngsters born with cerebral palsy.

This follows an order by the Special Tribunal of the Special Investigating Unit, which recovers allegedly misappropriated authorities cash and property.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stated the matter had additionally been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for separate consideration of whether or not there must be a prosecution.

He stated that, on 4 May, the tribunal had dominated that former assistant state lawyer Nosipho Zibani, Yolanda Tebogo Hlatshwayo, Phindile Zibani and Ntandokazi Trading should return R4 452 351.81, and an additional R135 000 in allegedly fraudulent claims and damages, to the Gauteng Health MEC.

A complete of R798 939.34 can be paid over to the SIU from Nosipho Sibani’s pension with the Government Employees Pension Fund. The SIU obtained a preservation order for the pension advantages on 10 October 2020, pending the finalisation of the authorized motion.

Nosipho Zibani labored for the State Attorney in Johannesburg as an assistant state lawyer within the medical negligence division. She was the lawyer of document for the well being MEC.

According to the assertion, the SIU investigation revealed that, between 2016 and 2017, Nosipho and her sister Phindile Zibani, and Hlatshwayo, had entered into an oral settlement to defraud the MEC through the medico-legal schemes.

Hlatshwayo issued invoices to the State Attorney in issues assigned to Nosipho because the lawyer of document for the MEC when Hlatshwayo didn’t render such providers.

The invoices had been purportedly regarding midwife medico-legal providers Hlatshwayo rendered.

“In this capacity, Nosipho was the attorney of record for the MEC in matters in which the MEC is cited as the defendant where various plaintiffs instituted action against the MEC for the alleged negligent conduct of medical health professionals working in public health institutions, resulting in a child being born with cerebral palsy.

“A probe into the State Attorney’s accounting division reveals 9 fraudulent invoices amounting to R4.4 million by Ntandokazi Trading, which had been authorised and paid by the previous assistant state lawyer. The findings prompted the launch of disciplinary proceedings in opposition to Nosipho. She resigned from the workplace of the State Attorney earlier than the disciplinary proceedings commenced,” said Kganyago.

‘Corruption fighting efforts are bearing fruit’

The Special Tribunal also ordered that they were jointly and severally ordered to pay the legal costs on the scale between attorney and client, including costs of two counsel.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura welcomed the order that they pay back the money with interest.

He said the partnership showed they were committed to fighting corruption and promoting clean governance.

“This order is testomony that the provincial authorities’s corruption preventing efforts are bearing fruit. It must also function a warning to those who are defrauding the state of tens of millions of rands yearly, that their days are numbered.”

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the Gauteng government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the SIU, and this allowed the Office of the Premier to refer serious allegations relating to the affairs of any institution in the provincial government to the SIU.

Kganyago said the balance of the money would be recovered from the others by attaching assets such as houses.

He said the Special Tribunal’s order carried the weight required for this, so a separate court application to attach those assets was not necessary.

A recent court judgment showed the complexities of claims relating to cerebral palsy, and the assessments that must be made before determining how best to support a child, particularly with a severe case, into adulthood.

