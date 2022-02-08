Former auctioneer reflects on bidding controversy involving Yuvraj Singh and Vijay Mallya’s anger on it

The IPL 2022 mega auction is all set to get underway in a couple of days’ time and there got here up one other fascinating story referring to the IPL public sale which befell in 2014. Former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley narrated an incident the place a bid over former cricketer Yuvraj Singh made RCB proprietor Vijay Mallya annoyed.

While the bidding course of was on in the course of the 2014 public sale, RCB have been fairly certain that they’ve bagged the providers of star participant Yuvraj at an enormous worth of Rs 10 crores. However, it got here to the fore that KKR intervened whereas Madley was nearly to convey his hammer down. And in consequence, the auctioneer needed to give in to KKR’s deal which was larger than that of RCB’s.

All these incidents infuriated Mallya and his crew additionally went on to lodge an official criticism in opposition to it. Madley mirrored again on these incidents whereas chatting with ace spinner Ravi Ashwin on his YouTube channel. Talking extra on the incident, Madley added that this confusion pushed bidding to start out as soon as once more whereby RCB ended up giving 4 crores additional to Singh.

Yuvraj Singh didn’t even supply me a cup of tea: former auctioneer

“I looked around the room and asked if everyone was all done now (when the bid was Rs 10 crore). I look all the way and there is nobody bidding. My hammer is up and the hammer came down,” stated auctioneer Richard Madley whereas chatting with Ravi Ashwin on YouTube.

The auctioneer additionally added that when the bidding reopened, Mallya shouted ‘player is mine!’ and in due course of, the previous all-rounder was happier to get additional bucks. Ashwin additionally requested Madley if Yuvraj provided him one thing for opening the bid once more. To this, Madley hilariously added, “not even a cup of tea.”

Talking extra consistent with the public sale course of, the upcoming mega public sale are all set to go on flooring on 12th and 13th February. Around 590 gamers are all set to go beneath the hammer within the mega occasion whereby the IPL 2022 is predicted to get underway from March-end.