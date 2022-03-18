Former Australia Spinner Says He Wants To See Captain Rohit Sharma “Under Pressure” | Cricket News

India skipper Rohit Sharma has loved a advantageous begin to his captaincy profession, after taking on the job from Virat Kohli. Under his management, India just lately clear swept the West Indies (ODIs and T20Is) and Sri Lanka (T20Is and Tests) on residence soil. While agreeing that Rohit has began his India captaincy reign on a excessive, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg mentioned that the 33-year-old batter is but to guide the workforce towards prime groups like Australia, who later tour India this 12 months to play 4 Tests. Hogg feels Rohit’s greatest take a look at will come towards the large groups, in addition to throughout the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this 12 months.

“India have got four Test matches against Australia. That’s going to be tough for Rohit Sharma. I want to see him under pressure. Will he keep that same calm body language or will we see a little bit of temper? He has got a T20 series against South Africa at home, a tour of England, and the T20 World Cup in Australia. So, the pressure tournaments are coming for Rohit right now,” Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

With India’s worldwide assignments are set to restart in June, Rohit will now be seen in motion throughout the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians (MI) to a document 5 IPL titles, will hope to take his workforce to the playoffs this season, having failed to take action within the earlier marketing campaign.

MI will face Delhi Capitals of their first match of IPL 2022 on Sunday, March 27.