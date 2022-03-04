Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh dies aged 74

Australian cricket nice Rod Marsh is being hailed as among the many sport’s most influential figures after passing away, aged 74.

Marsh suffered a coronary heart assault in Queensland final Thursday and has died in an Adelaide hospital.

While Marsh’s on-field exploits have been legendary, the deep thinker of the sport was additionally famend worldwide as a coach and talent-spotter. Marsh headed Australia’s cricket academy earlier than filling the identical function in England and was the inaugural head of an International Cricket Council world teaching academy in Dubai.

He additionally served as commentator and have become Australia’s chairman of selectors in 2014, a place he held for 2 years.

So extremely unhappy to listen to of the passing of Rod (Bacchus)Marsh an absolute icon of Aust cricket. Had the pleasure of working with Rod for quite a lot of years as a selector and also you would not meet a extra trustworthy, right down to earth, type hearted particular person. RIP — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) March 3, 2022

Australia’s Test gamers are anticipated to put on black arm-bands when the primary Test in opposition to Pakistan begins later Friday in Rawalpindi, as a mark of respect for the champion wicketkeeper.

“Rod was a colossal figure in Australian cricket who gave close to 50 years of incredible service to Australian cricket, from his debut in the Ashes series of 1970-71, through to his time as National Selector, when many of the current group of Australian men’s players came into close contact with him,” Australia males’s Test captain Pat Cummins mentioned.

Rod Marsh, Greg Chappell and Dennis Lillee pose after their last Test Getty Images

“He was brilliant to deal with because he knew the game inside-out, but also had a way of dealing with you to put you at your ease. “I, together with numerous different folks in Australia, grew up listening to the tales of him as a fearless and hard cricketer, however his swashbuckling batting and his brilliance behind the stumps over greater than a decade made him one of many all-time greats of our sport, not simply in Australia, however globally.

“When I think of Rod I think of a generous and larger-than-life character who always had a life-loving, positive and relaxed outlook, and his passing leaves a massive void in the Australian cricket community.”

Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I’m completely shattered. I would not be the particular person I’m at the moment if it wasn’t for Rod and his superb talent to know how you can get the most effective out of each younger cricketer. He simply cared!! My love and ideas go the Ros and the boys. RIP mate. — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) March 4, 2022

A joint assertion by Australian Cricketers’ Association president Shane Watson and chair Greg Dyer mentioned: “In a very real way, Rod’s contribution and more accurately, his wonderful connection, reach through all generations of players before and after his own, all the way to the present group. His loss will be deeply felt by them all. Rod’s legacy to cricket is profound. He loved cricket, and cricket loved him back in spades.”

Cricket Australia chair Dr Lachlan Henderson mentioned: “This is a tremendously sad day for Australian cricket and for all those who loved and admired Rod Marsh.

“Rod can be ceaselessly remembered for the way in which he performed the sport and the pleasure he introduced crowds as a member of some nice Australian groups. ‘Caught Marsh, bowled Lillee’ has iconic standing in our recreation.

“Rod also made an enormous contribution to the game by identifying, coaching and mentoring many future stars in his various roles as coach and director at cricket academies in Australia and other cricket playing nations.”

Tributes from Australia and around the globe have flooded social media on information of the demise of Marsh, who turned a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1982 and was elected to the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame in 1985 and the Cricket Hall Of Fame in 2005.

Marsh leaves his spouse Ros and sons Dan, who captained Tasmania to their first Sheffield Shield win, Paul, a former CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, and Jamie.