Former Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell suffers heart attack at London playground
Former Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell is in an induced coma preventing for his life after struggling a coronary heart assault within the UK on Saturday.
Radio 6PR Perth presenter Gareth Parker revealed the information on Tuesday morning, saying Campbell, 50, remained unresponsive in a London hospital intensive care unit.
“I have some very sad news that I need to share with you this morning and it concerns one of our favourite cricketing sons, former WA and Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell who I am certain you will remember for his swashbuckling batting, he basically invented the ramp shot, and his athletic wicket-keeping, and many would remember him for his fantastic work in the media post his cricket career,” he mentioned.
“This news is a real shock to his family and friends … many of those family and friends Ryan Campbell caught up with just last week when he was here in Perth.”
Parker mentioned Campbell, who coaches the Netherlands nationwide cricket workforce, was at a London playground along with his two youngsters on Saturday when he collapsed and commenced struggling to breathe.
A passerby began performing CPR on him earlier than paramedics arrived.
“It is late at night right now in the UK and Cambo’s going to spend another night in an induced coma and they will try to bring him out of it again tomorrow,” Parker mentioned.
“I saw him last week and he looked fit as a fiddle.
“We’ve heard way too much about heart problems and cricket in the last few weeks.”