Former Australian Wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh In Induced Coma | Cricket News

Australian cricket nice Rodney Marsh was “in the fight of his life” Monday after being positioned in an induced coma following a serious coronary heart assault final week, his household mentioned. The 74-year-old wicketkeeper, who performed 96 Tests and was later a long-time nationwide selector, was hospitalised after collapsing at a charity occasion in Queensland state. His son Paul mentioned his situation was “critical”.

“He is currently in the fight of his life and remains in an induced coma,” he mentioned in an announcement launched late Sunday.

“At the moment this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time.

Promoted

“We know there’s lots of curiosity in dad’s situation and our household has been overwhelmed by the messages of affection and help from all world wide,” he added.

Marsh remains one of the finest wicketkeepers to have ever played international cricket, collecting what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals.