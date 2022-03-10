Europe
Former Azerbaijani ambassador put on wanted list
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9
By Asif Mehman – Trend:
Former Azerbaijani Ambassador Talat Aliyev has been placed on the
wished record, Trend
studies citing the web site of the Main Police Department of
Baku.
According to the knowledge, the 79-year-old diplomat is
suspected of committing against the law beneath article 179 (misappropriation
or embezzlement) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
It ought to be famous that Talat Aliyev labored because the Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova.