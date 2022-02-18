Former Bomber not going anywhere

Joe Daniher can be kicking objectives for Brisbane till at the least 2025 after including one other two years to his contract.

Joe Daniher clearly appreciated what he noticed in his first season at Brisbane.

The 27-year-old former Bomber has added one other two years to his contract and can stay on the Lions till the top of 2025.

Daniher performed extra video games final season (24) than he did mixed in his final three at Essendon (15) as he left behind his career-threatening groin woes to offer Chris Fagan’s facet a high quality tall goal.

Both events could be thrilled along with his output after Brisbane signed Daniher on a profitable three-year deal as a restricted free agent that netted the Bombers the No.7 draft choose in 2020 as compensation.

After being pushed again by two Academy bids, Essendon chosen promising midfielder Archie Perkins with that selection.

“It’s been fantastic,” the resurgent Daniher stated.

“I’m really enjoying the place, really enjoying the city. The team and club itself is in great shape.”

Only 11 gamers within the competitors kicked greater than Daniher’s 46 objectives, which ranked second at Brisbane to Charlie Cameron’s 55.

They spearheaded a potent ahead line that included Linc McCarthy (36), Zac Bailey (31), Daniel McStay (28) and creating tall Eric Hipwood (26).

“I think I’m at the stage of my career where my role is to have the biggest influence on the group as I can and that’s something I’m always consistently trying to do,’’ Daniher said.

“Whether that be trying to help the processes and the way that we play or imparting that knowledge on the rest of the team.

“Basically, it comes down to being the best teammate I can be throughout the week and on game day. That’s my role and that’s something I’ll continue to try and do.”

Lions checklist boss Dom Ambrogio stated Daniher’s extension was a reward for the 200cm ahead’s “great start” to his profession up north and meant they may lock away “one of the key planks of our side to a longer-term deal”.

Sydney and the 2017 All-Australian, whose household is Essendon soccer royalty, had mutual curiosity in one another a 12 months earlier, however the Bombers refused to budge earlier than Brisbane swooped.

The Lions are once more a severe premiership risk this season after three top-four home-and-away finishes in a row.