Former CA chairman Alan Crompton has died aged 81

Former Cricket Australia chairman and long-time cricket administrator Alan Crompton has handed away aged 81.

Crompton was chairman of the Cricket Australia board, then often called the Australian Cricket Board (ACB), from 1992 to 1995. He had risen to the place after a protracted profession in Sydney grade cricket adopted by many years in cricket administration. He was chairman of Cricket New South Wales and delegate to CA previous to his chairmanship.

As a board member, he additionally acted as staff supervisor for Australia Test groups on three abroad excursions. Crompton was awarded the Order of Australia medal for his companies to cricket and life membership of Cricket NSW and Sydney University cricket membership.

Current CA chairman Lachlan Henderson paid tribute to Crompton in an announcement.

“Everyone at Cricket Australia who worked with Alan and all those who have benefitted from his service to cricket will be deeply saddened by his passing,” Henderson stated.

“The energy, enthusiasm and expertise Alan brought to cricket in New South Wales and Australia for more than 60 years was remarkable and he leaves an outstanding legacy at all levels of the game.