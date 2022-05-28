Former CEO Of Transdev North America, Mark Joseph Joins Biliti Electric’s Board

Mark Joseph is the CEO of Mobitas Advisors and previously was the CEO of Transdev North America

India’s electrical mobility start-up, Biliti Electric, has introduced appointing mobility veteran, Mark Joseph, to its Board of Directors. Joseph comes with over 30 years of management expertise with each private and non-private transportation organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, and South America. Formerly he served as the worldwide Chief Development Officer for the Transdev Group, following an 11-year stint as CEO and Vice-Chairman of Transdev North America. Right now, he’s the CEO of Mobitas Advisors, a Washington-based advisory agency working with growth-stage firms within the mobility, automotive and power sectors.

Biliti Electric designs and manufactures compact EVs, together with electrical three-wheelers just like the Taskman. The car has been ground-tested by e-commerce and last-mile supply giants like Amazon, Walmart, Flipkart, Ikea, BigBasket, Zomato and others, within the US, UK, EU, India, Japan, Middle East, and Africa. The firm additionally exports to greater than 15 international locations on the planet. The firm has additionally introduced that it’s going to setup the world’s largest electrical three- wheeler manufacturing facility in India’s Telangana state.

Biliti goals to setup world's largest electrical three- wheeler manufacturing facility in India

Announcing the event, Rahul Gayam, CEO, BILITI Electric stated, “We are delighted to have Mr Joseph on board. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping Biliti Electric meet the challenge of electrifying last-mile, globally with our affordable and scalable mobility solutions. His strategic approach and management capabilities have helped shape companies into leading national and global forces. Joseph’s appointment brings considerable strength and diversity to our leadership team.”

Talking about becoming a member of Biliti Electric’s board, Mark Joseph stated, “Biliti’s customer-centric approach enabled them to design a robust electric three-wheeler (tuk-tuk) with the first of its kind quick battery swapping system. I believe there will be a continued shift toward micro warehousing within cities globally. Biliti is well-positioned with their compact EV solutions that have a proven track record in the hyper-local and last-mile logistics space. I’m excited and looking forward to helping them with their global expansion.”

Mark Joseph says Biliti’s customer-centric method enabled them to design a sturdy electrical three-wheeler with the primary of its type fast battery swapping system

Mark has been a board member of First Transit, one of many largest non-public operators of Public Transit, and personal shuttles in North America (EQT), and is a board member of SAFE (Securing America’s Future Energy). He’s additionally an advisor to NextGear Ventures, one of many main mobility accelerators on the planet working with automotive OEMs, autonomous expertise firms, and transit operators. Also, throughout his over 17 years stint at Veolia and Transdev North America, Joseph performed a serious position in rising the enterprise from $50 million to $1.5 billion in annual income.

