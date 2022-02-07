Former CNN Digital Asia Director Marc Lourdes dies, age 40







Lourdes joined CNN’s Hong Kong newsroom in 2016 and shortly turned a valued chief and good friend to colleagues throughout the area.

He mentored many younger journalists, pushing them to attempt for formidable storytelling that made a distinction.

During his time at CNN, Lourdes was instrumental in main the corporate’s digital enlargement in Asia and was a fierce defender of the area’s significance within the world information agenda.

Lourdes left CNN in 2018 to return dwelling to Malaysia, the place he labored as vice chairman and head of Indian content material for satellite tv for pc tv supplier Astro. Last October, he joined Tatler as Asia digital content material director.

Lourdes was a loving associate to spouse, Darshini, and a loyal good friend to many. “Marc Lourdes was my everything. Always brave, always strong, always the rock. The funniest man, the smartest man,” Darshini mentioned. “He made my heart sing and, I’d like to think, touched and lifted the lives of those he met. He loved his family, his friends and life to the fullest. His departure will leave a gap nothing can fill.” Lourdes’ died simply days shy of their tenth wedding ceremony anniversary. “I take solace in the fact he died doing what he loved most, riding his bike, living life,” Darshini mentioned. News of Lourdes’ loss of life reverberated throughout a number of newsrooms in Asia the place he labored — a testomony to the legacy he left on his former colleagues. Lourdes started his journalism profession on the Star in Malaysia, earlier than taking over roles on the New Straits Times and Yahoo, the place he was editor-in-chief earlier than shifting to Hong Kong and CNN. “He was in his element when on stage at industry and company events where his passion and thought leadership on journalism, digital content and the people that make it shone through,” mentioned Andrew Demaria, present vice chairman, government inventive director at NBC Universal and previously of CNN, who employed Lourdes in his CNN function. “He had a fierce dedication to Asia-Pacific and covering it, his insight and context enriching CNN’s global news agenda,” Demaria mentioned. CNN Hong Kong bureau chief, Roger Clark, remembered Lourdes as a larger-than-life character, who went above and past for his colleagues. “Marc left an impact on everyone he worked with,” Clark mentioned. “He was an excellent journalist who was full of ideas. He brought so much joy to the CNN newsroom with his kindness, his big smile and booming laugh. He was a bit quirky too. His office in Hong Kong became something of a shrine to Manchester United and Star Wars — two of his passions. He will be dearly missed.” Michel Lamunière, CEO and chairman of Tatler Asia Group said “Marc was a great person and a true professional.” “He was intelligent, cultured, had a great sense of humor and a love of life. We will all miss his presence greatly and offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, his wife, Darshini, and his friends all over the world.” Lourdes’ work ethic was completely summarized in an electronic mail signature he used when first making use of for a job at CNN, which included a quote from the well-known Edna St. Vincent Millay poem. It learn: “My candle burns at both ends. It will not last the night. But ah my foes and oh my friends. It gives a lovely light.”





