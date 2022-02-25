Former co-stars secretly wed after 35-year friendship

They have been co-stars on one of many greatest reveals of the ’90s. Now after a decades-long friendship, these two stars have secretly tied the knot.

Former ER co-stars Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham secretly eloped final 12 months after 35 years of friendship.

Edwards and Winningham tied the knot in an intimate ceremony final 12 months the place it was simply the 2 of them and an previous pal that officiated the marriage, he just lately advised Esquire.

“We’re too old to throw weddings,” he stated.

Of his new spouse, he stated: “She’s just spectacular. She’s an amazing singer and she’s a wonderful actress and she’s an incredible person.”

The duo’s friendship started in 1986 once they starred in Miracle Mile collectively. They each married different folks and had children however nonetheless remained shut pals by their divorces.

In 2020, they each discovered themselves dwelling in New York City and so they struck up a romance.

Edwards beforehand told Fox News the couple grew nearer through the coronavirus lockdown interval.

“We’ve been having incredible walks,” he stated in April 2020. “We have a family staying with us with a young child, our godson, who’s only 19 months old, so we’ve formed this group for the last five weeks.”

He stated: “It’s been really nice to get into some different rhythms and also use technology as we’re using today to connect with people. We’re trying to prioritise what is important to this life when we’re realising how fragile it is when a pandemic can come in and take so many of us so quickly.”

Edwards, 59, was married to movie star make-up artist Jeanine Lobell from 1994 to 2015. They have 4 youngsters: Bailey, 27, Wallis and Esme, each 21, and 19-year-old Poppy.

Meanwhile, Winningham, 62, was married thrice earlier than saying “I do” with Edwards. She was married to A Martinez from 1981 to 1982, William Mapel from 1982 to 1996, and Jason Trucco from 2008 to 2012.

She has 5 youngsters with Mapel: Happy Atticus, 33, Calla, 35, Jack, 36, Patrick, 39, and Riley, who died by suicide in 2005 on the age of 24.

This story initially appeared on Page Six and is republished right here with permission