Former Conservative MP jailed for sexually assaulting teenage boy

A former UK Conservative MP has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Imran Ahmad Khan was discovered responsible in April and was handed an 18-month jail sentence by Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

The assault occurred in 2008 at a celebration the place Khan pressured the teenage boy to drink alcohol earlier than assaulting him.

The 48-year-old had denied the allegations and has indicated that he would attraction.

Khan was elected as MP for Wakefield in North Yorkshire in 2019 however resigned final month after his conviction. A by-election to interchange him is scheduled to happen within the constituency on June 23.

His conviction is the newest scandal to hit the Conservative Party of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier this month, an unnamed MP from the ruling social gathering was additionally arrested on suspicion of rape and launched on bail.