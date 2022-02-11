Former COVID-19 recovery boss to plead guilty to WA border breach

Neville Power, the previous head of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission has fronted a Perth court docket on Friday morning charged with breaching WA’s strict border legal guidelines.

Mr Power, his firm Airpower Australia, and son Nicholas face fees for failing to adjust to WA border restrictions after the West Australian millionaire allegedly flew into the state in his helicopter with out permission in October final 12 months.

Neville Power. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The pair’s lawyer Sam Vandongen informed Perth Magistrate’s Court they supposed to plead responsible to 2 fees. Another seems to be set to be dropped.

The case has been adjorned and will probably be reconvened Friday afternoon.