Former COVID-19 recovery boss to plead guilty to WA border breach
Neville Power, the previous head of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission has fronted a Perth court docket on Friday morning charged with breaching WA’s strict border legal guidelines.
Mr Power, his firm Airpower Australia, and son Nicholas face fees for failing to adjust to WA border restrictions after the West Australian millionaire allegedly flew into the state in his helicopter with out permission in October final 12 months.
The pair’s lawyer Sam Vandongen informed Perth Magistrate’s Court they supposed to plead responsible to 2 fees. Another seems to be set to be dropped.
The case has been adjorned and will probably be reconvened Friday afternoon.
Police allege Mr Power and his son flew a personal helicopter from Queensland to Exmouth on WA’s north-west coast on October 8 with out finishing a G2G go, which is required to enter the state.
It was additional alleged the lads refuelled the helicopter in Carnarvon after which Geraldton earlier than arriving at Jandakot airport in Perth’s southern suburbs on October 9.
Queensland was thought of a ‘low risk’ state on the time however that also meant anybody coming into WA from there needed to fill out a G2G go and full 14 days’ quarantine.
Mr Power is one in all Western Australia’s most recognisable company figures.